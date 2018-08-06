CalExotics Gives New Meaning to California Love With Highly Anticipated Launch of “California Dreaming” Vibrator Collection

Ontario, CA, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalExotics, one of the largest adult novelty manufacturers in the world, has launched its new California Dreaming vibrator collection as a special nod to the company’s Southern California roots. Founded in 1994 by Susan Colvin, one of the first female CEOs in the adult novelty products industry with a mission to bring happiness and pleasure to all people, CalExotics sells thousands of products internationally and is the creator of the original Jack Rabbit, wildly popular Callie by Jopen, Mini Marvels and the Butterfly Kiss.



The new CalExotics California Dreaming line features bright colors, waterproof silicone, and 10 functions of independent vibration, pulsation, and escalation with three action speeds, allowing users to find their customized pleasure pattern.

“Back in the 1980’s, before I launched CalExotics, sex toys were anything but mainstream,” said Colvin, Founder and CEO of CalExotics. “In fact, I remember I was initially met with resistance when I opted to create the first purple dildo for women. Today, CalExotics manufactures and sells thousands of adult novelty products in every shape, size, and color, and for every function. We’re always looking to create brighter and more whimsical toys to match every personality and desire!”

The California Dreaming collection features three unique, equally vibrant vibrators:

San Francisco Sweetheart is a bright pink, powerful rocking G-spot massager with a flickering teaser.

Venice Vixen is a fluorescent citrine vibrator with a powerful dual-action massager and a stimulating clitoral encaser.

Beverly Hills Bunny has a powerful rotating, beaded shaft and stimulating flickering bunny ears.

All three products are made from smooth silicone, include a state-of-the-art memory chip, and offer an easy start and stop button. Each toy is waterproof, USB rechargeable and backed by CalExotics’ one-year warranty. The line retails online for either $110.99 or $122.99. For more information, visit https://calexotics.com/brands/california-dreamingtm.html.





About CalExotics

CalExotics, formerly known as California Exotic Novelties, is the world's leading manufacturer of pleasure products. Since 1994, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of products to enhance the intimate experiences of women, men, and couples. With an extensive array of pleasure products in every category, CalExotics services the needs of intimate products retailers worldwide through its network of manufacturing and distribution facilities. Its products are available online and from retailers throughout the world.

To learn more about CalExotics, visit calexotics.com. For more information about upcoming products and other exciting news, follow CalExotics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

