CalOES California Office of Emergency Services : Governor Brown Issues Executive Order to Continue Expediting Recovery Efforts in Communities Impacted by Southern California Wildfires and Mudslides

01/13/2018 | 02:19am CET

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued an executive order to further assist recovery efforts in Southern California related to the Thomas Fire and subsequent mudslides. The order helps ensure there's the staffing and resources needed to continue to respond to the ongoing disaster and expedite debris removal.

Governor Brown yesterday announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the state's request to expand the recently approved Presidential Major Disaster Declaration in the areas affected by the wildfires to include damage caused by flooding and mudslides.

The full text of today's executive order is below:

CalOES - California Office of Emergency Services published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2018 01:19:04 UTC.

