Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

CalPERS California Public Employees' Retirement : Benefits Education Event in Sacramento

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 07:29pm CET

January 19, 2018

Communications & Stakeholder Relations
Contact: Jeanie Esajian, Information Officer
(916) 795-3991 - [email protected]

February 2 and 3 at the Convention Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - CalPERS is hosting a two-day Benefits Education Event (CBEE) in Sacramento during February to educate members in a 26-county area about programs and benefits available to them. This CBEE will take place at the Sacramento Convention Center on Friday, February 2, and Saturday, February 3, 2018. The same program is offered on each day, so members can select the day they wish to attend.

There are approximately 200,000 active members in Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba counties who can benefit from this event. Whether new to CalPERS, in mid-career, or close to retirement, CBEEs offer all CalPERS members a wealth of information about their retirement and health benefits, supplemental savings plans, long-term care coverage, and more. Representatives from CalPERS Regional Offices will be on hand to answer questions.

Open both Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the event features classes specific to both early through mid-career members, and those nearing retirement. Topics to be covered include CalPERS retirement benefits, CalPERS health benefits, and deferred compensation. The deferred compensation class is sponsored by the California Department of Human Resources' Savings Plus program. In addition, classes on my|CalPERS & Your Retirement Options and Social Security will be offered.

The CBEE schedule for the first half of 2018 is available at CalPERS Benefits Education Events. Included on the page is the 'What's a CBEE?' video, which shows what to expect at one of our events. Members are encouraged to pre-register for their preferred event date to expedite registration check-in, but registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome.

About CalPERS

For more than eight decades, CalPERS has built retirement and health security for state, school, and public agency members who invest their lifework in public service. Our pension fund serves more than 1.9 million members in the CalPERS retirement system and administers benefits for more than 1.4 million members and their families in our health program, making us the largest defined-benefit public pension in the U.S. CalPERS' total fund market value currently stands at approximately $361 billion. For more information, visit calpers.ca.gov.

CalPERS - California Public Employees' Retirement System published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 18:29:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:40p FormFree Celebrates Its Tenth Year of Operations with Broader Investor Acceptance, New Products and Features for Lenders
07:34p PENNSYLVANIA HOUSE REPUBLICAN CAUCUS : Murt to Hold Press Conference with AHA Foundation to Discuss Female Genital Mutilation in Pennsylvania
07:30p How a Labor Stronghold Could Soon Take a Hit
07:29p CALPERS CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT : Benefits Education Event in Sacramento
07:29p CHRISTOPHER A COONS : Sens. Coons, Isakson statement on WTO decision that duties imposed by China on American chicken are unfair
07:24p CAPIS CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL SERVICES : TGIF EU Close 1/19/2018
07:19p U.S. REGULATORS HAVE BEGUN WORK TO 'STREAMLINE' VOLCKER RULE : Fed official
07:19p EUROPEAN UNION : Main topics and media events 22 January - 4 February 2018
07:19p LMID LABOR MARKET INFORMATION DIVISION : Help Wanted OnLine™ (HWOL) for December 2017
07:19p U S INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION : USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Lined Paper School Supplies from China and India
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : AMERICAN EXPRESS : Tax overhaul leads AmEx to first loss in 26 years, buyback suspe..
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Researchers from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Report Finding..
3HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION : Announcement of regulated in..
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM returns to growth after six years..
5ATLANTIA : Atlantia to Raise Bid For Abertis If Regulator Approves Rival Bid -Boersen Zeitung

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.