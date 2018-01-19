CalPERS California Public Employees' Retirement : Benefits Education Event in Sacramento

January 19, 2018

Communications & Stakeholder Relations

Contact: Jeanie Esajian, Information Officer

(916) 795-3991 - [email protected]

February 2 and 3 at the Convention Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - CalPERS is hosting a two-day Benefits Education Event (CBEE) in Sacramento during February to educate members in a 26-county area about programs and benefits available to them. This CBEE will take place at the Sacramento Convention Center on Friday, February 2, and Saturday, February 3, 2018. The same program is offered on each day, so members can select the day they wish to attend.

There are approximately 200,000 active members in Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba counties who can benefit from this event. Whether new to CalPERS, in mid-career, or close to retirement, CBEEs offer all CalPERS members a wealth of information about their retirement and health benefits, supplemental savings plans, long-term care coverage, and more. Representatives from CalPERS Regional Offices will be on hand to answer questions.

Open both Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the event features classes specific to both early through mid-career members, and those nearing retirement. Topics to be covered include CalPERS retirement benefits, CalPERS health benefits, and deferred compensation. The deferred compensation class is sponsored by the California Department of Human Resources' Savings Plus program. In addition, classes on my|CalPERS & Your Retirement Options and Social Security will be offered.

The CBEE schedule for the first half of 2018 is available at CalPERS Benefits Education Events. Included on the page is the 'What's a CBEE?' video, which shows what to expect at one of our events. Members are encouraged to pre-register for their preferred event date to expedite registration check-in, but registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome.

About CalPERS

For more than eight decades, CalPERS has built retirement and health security for state, school, and public agency members who invest their lifework in public service. Our pension fund serves more than 1.9 million members in the CalPERS retirement system and administers benefits for more than 1.4 million members and their families in our health program, making us the largest defined-benefit public pension in the U.S. CalPERS' total fund market value currently stands at approximately $361 billion. For more information, visit calpers.ca.gov.