Caliber Expands to Pacific Northwest Region

Real estate investment and development firm, Caliber
– The Wealth Development Company (CaliberCos Inc.), announced today
that Sherry Zins Calvert has joined the firm as Senior Vice President,
Private Client for the Northwest Region, reporting to CEO and
Co-Founder, Chris Loeffler. Ms. Calvert, who is based in Seattle, WA,
will have responsibility for raising awareness of Caliber’s portfolio of
alternative investment offerings and managing partnerships with
accredited investors looking for direct ownership access to well
structured ‘middle market’ real estate projects and private funds.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Sherry to our private client team,” said
Loeffler. “She shares our values and will play a pivotal role in
expanding our relationships with accredited investors seeking to access
wealth building alternatives to traditional investments. Her reputation
and proven track record as an extraordinary leader in the region further
demonstrates our commitment to build a senior leadership team that
delivers on Caliber’s wealth-building promise.”
With over 14 years of experience in angel investing, Ms. Calvert has
been actively involved in capital raises totaling more than $300 Million.
Ms. Calvert comes to Caliber from Arch River Capital, LLC, where she
served as Managing Partner, Head of Investment Management and Chair of
the Investment Review Committee. Her primarily role was introducing the
investment activities of its early stage Funds to the private
non-institutional investment community in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
Prior to Arch River Capital, LLC, Ms. Calvert was co-founder and
President of Keiretsu Forum Northwest, the largest angel investment
network in the Northwest. Under her leadership, the chapter became one
of the most recognized U.S. private angel networks, with over 465
members facilitating over $239 million in private start-up business
investments into 386 companies.
“I’m honored to join Caliber in this newly created position and eager to
strengthen Caliber’s presence in the Northwest investor community,” said
Calvert. “I’ve followed the Company and have admired how we are aligned
both professionally and personally, specifically in respect to wanting
to give back to investors.” She added, “My background as an angel
investor has exposed me to hundreds of deals over the years and Caliber
is unique. The ability to invest into diversified commercial or
residential funds, direct asset investing, and private lending creates a
single stop for accredited investors looking to build wealth.”
Ms. Calvert is a veteran of the United States Army, and an active member
of her community for the advocacy of Veterans and a host of other
charitable organizations. She received a B.S. in Electronic Engineering
Technology with highest honors from ITT Technical Institute. Following
her career as a communications engineer in the military, she held
engineering positions in the technology industry, specifically,
communication, medical electronics and aerospace.
Ms. Calvert joins Caliber during a period of significant success and
national expansion. In less than a decade, Caliber has partnered with
hundreds of accredited investors to amass over $300 Million in assets
under management in 5 states. This year, the 4-time Inc. 500/5000
Company is proceeding with plans to acquire additional assets totaling
$100 Million and raise capital with a Regulation A+ public offering to
fuel Caliber’s continued rapid growth in the Southwest region.
About Caliber - The Wealth Development Company
Caliber leads the market in providing individual accredited investors
and registered investment advisors with well-structured alternatives to
traditional investments. The Company builds wealth by forming and
managing real estate private equity investments, either through
individual assets or multi-asset funds. The Company offers an
approachable, full-service investment experience with more than 700 team
members working to care for over $300 million (assets under management)
in commercial, residential, multi-family, self-storage and hospitality
real estate in AZ, CO, UT, NV and AK. Comprised of 5 business units
including Investment,
Construction
& Development, Property
Management, Brokerage
and Hospitality,
Caliber’s vertical integration of support services delivers a unique and
efficient 360º approach to investing in real estate. The Company
is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ with business operations focused
throughout the greater Southwest region. www.CaliberCo.com.
