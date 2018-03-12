Caliber Expands to Pacific Northwest Region

Names Sherry Zins Calvert Senior Vice President, Caliber Private Client

Real estate investment and development firm, Caliber – The Wealth Development Company (CaliberCos Inc.), announced today that Sherry Zins Calvert has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Private Client for the Northwest Region, reporting to CEO and Co-Founder, Chris Loeffler. Ms. Calvert, who is based in Seattle, WA, will have responsibility for raising awareness of Caliber’s portfolio of alternative investment offerings and managing partnerships with accredited investors looking for direct ownership access to well structured ‘middle market’ real estate projects and private funds.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Sherry to our private client team,” said Loeffler. “She shares our values and will play a pivotal role in expanding our relationships with accredited investors seeking to access wealth building alternatives to traditional investments. Her reputation and proven track record as an extraordinary leader in the region further demonstrates our commitment to build a senior leadership team that delivers on Caliber’s wealth-building promise.”

With over 14 years of experience in angel investing, Ms. Calvert has been actively involved in capital raises totaling more than $300 Million.

Ms. Calvert comes to Caliber from Arch River Capital, LLC, where she served as Managing Partner, Head of Investment Management and Chair of the Investment Review Committee. Her primarily role was introducing the investment activities of its early stage Funds to the private non-institutional investment community in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Prior to Arch River Capital, LLC, Ms. Calvert was co-founder and President of Keiretsu Forum Northwest, the largest angel investment network in the Northwest. Under her leadership, the chapter became one of the most recognized U.S. private angel networks, with over 465 members facilitating over $239 million in private start-up business investments into 386 companies.

“I’m honored to join Caliber in this newly created position and eager to strengthen Caliber’s presence in the Northwest investor community,” said Calvert. “I’ve followed the Company and have admired how we are aligned both professionally and personally, specifically in respect to wanting to give back to investors.” She added, “My background as an angel investor has exposed me to hundreds of deals over the years and Caliber is unique. The ability to invest into diversified commercial or residential funds, direct asset investing, and private lending creates a single stop for accredited investors looking to build wealth.”

Ms. Calvert is a veteran of the United States Army, and an active member of her community for the advocacy of Veterans and a host of other charitable organizations. She received a B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology with highest honors from ITT Technical Institute. Following her career as a communications engineer in the military, she held engineering positions in the technology industry, specifically, communication, medical electronics and aerospace.

Ms. Calvert joins Caliber during a period of significant success and national expansion. In less than a decade, Caliber has partnered with hundreds of accredited investors to amass over $300 Million in assets under management in 5 states. This year, the 4-time Inc. 500/5000 Company is proceeding with plans to acquire additional assets totaling $100 Million and raise capital with a Regulation A+ public offering to fuel Caliber’s continued rapid growth in the Southwest region.

About Caliber - The Wealth Development Company

Caliber leads the market in providing individual accredited investors and registered investment advisors with well-structured alternatives to traditional investments. The Company builds wealth by forming and managing real estate private equity investments, either through individual assets or multi-asset funds. The Company offers an approachable, full-service investment experience with more than 700 team members working to care for over $300 million (assets under management) in commercial, residential, multi-family, self-storage and hospitality real estate in AZ, CO, UT, NV and AK. Comprised of 5 business units including Investment, Construction & Development, Property Management, Brokerage and Hospitality, Caliber’s vertical integration of support services delivers a unique and efficient 360º approach to investing in real estate. The Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ with business operations focused throughout the greater Southwest region. www.CaliberCo.com.

