California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association : 2018 Seed Cotton Program Webinar

The National Cotton Council invites its members and interest organizations to participate in regional information webinars regarding provisions of the recently authorized 2018 Seed Cotton farm program. Information will be provided on the provisions of the Seed Cotton program including examples of support levels under various price scenarios and examples of generic base conversion options. IN addition, updates on the new farm bill will be discussed. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of each session.

**Given that there is a limit on the number of participants per call, the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association will be hosting a group webinar for the West Region in our offices (1785 N. Fine Ave. Fresno, CA 93727) on Tuesday, February 20 at noon. Mike Brueggemann with National Cotton Council will be in attendance provide assistance in answering and directing questions. If you are unable to participate in the CCGGA group webinar in our offices, you may use the information below to join the webinar.**

For details on connecting to the webinar please download the 'Webinar Information' form below.

Webinar Information

Seed Cotton Program Summary