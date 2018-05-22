SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California has become a worldwide hub within the world of addiction and alcoholism treatment centers. People fly here from all over the world seeking reputable drug & alcohol rehabilitation.



California Drug Recovery Focuses Help To Struggling Individuals





Another very common scenario in which people seek treatment for is called “dual-diagnosis” or “co-occurring disorders.” This type of scenario has actually become very prevalent in today’s treatment world due to medical advancements over the past 10 to 15 years. The terms co-occurring and dual-diagnosis mean the exact same thing and refer to those individuals suffering from more than one malady at the same time. In most cases this would appear in the form of a client whom is suffering from both, drug addiction and for instance, clinical depression or severe anxiety or post traumatic stress disorder and so on. In such cases it is very common for the client to be seen by any number of expanded treatment specialists such as, psychiatrists, herbal specialists, holistic practitioners, etc.

At California Drug Recovery we focus specifically within four categories:

Drug Addiction / Substance Abuse / Chemical Dependency

Alcoholism / Alcohol Abuse

Gambling Addiction

Co-Occurring Disorders / Dual-Diagnosis

Many treatment centers market themselves as being able to effectively meet the needs of anyone with any variation of addictive disorders. One of the primary components in why our team first established California Drug Recovery was due to the fact that some of us were in this type of treatment scenario years ago, while struggling within our own addictions, and were the unfortunate recipients of such generic recovery approaches. Having experienced the pain of relapse in our own lives, and having pinpointed the many corners that were cut, we commit to doing things differently!

Certain commonalities exist among most addicts and alcoholics, however, and to the same if not a greater degree, many underlying individual components exist and must be dealt with if true quality recovery is to be attained. At California Drug Recovery we do not exclude the many time-tested recovery techniques that other drug rehabs & treatment centers employ; we simply broaden the recovery scope and approach so that the more subtle, yet equally damaging emotional elements are resolved. Why should one client struggling with clinical depression be subjected to the same recovery protocols as another whom is dealing with grief and post traumatic stress disorder? It’s a setup for failure that is all too often present at many treatment centers.

Let’s utilize the many components available as best geared to your loved one’s treatment process

Let’s focus on long term quality sobriety rather than the typical shortsighted approach

Let’s do it at a cost that is reasonable and workable within your budget

Let’s do everything in our ability to ensure this is the last time you and your family are searching for the right treatment center!

