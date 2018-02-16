California Legislation Would Prohibit Sale of Animal-Tested Cosmetics

The California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, SB 1249, was introduced today
in the California State Legislature by Senator Cathleen Galgiani
(D-Stockton). The bill, which would prohibit the sale of animal-tested
cosmetics in the state, is sponsored by Social Compassion in Legislation
(SCIL), and the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM),
and supported by Cruelty Free International and Lush Cosmetics.
SB 1249 would make it unlawful for any cosmetic manufacturer to
knowingly import or sell any cosmetic, including personal hygiene
products such as deodorant, shampoo, or conditioner, in California if
the final product or any component of the product was tested on animals
after Jan. 1, 2020. A violation would result in a fine of up to $500 for
the first violation and up to $1,000 for each subsequent violation.
“California has long been a leader in promoting modern alternatives to
animal tests,” said Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton). “Inaction at
the federal level compels California to lead the way in ensuring a
cruelty-free cosmetics market for its citizens by barring any new
ingredients or cosmetics that are tested on animals.”
Nonanimal approaches—including engineered 3-D human skin tissues or
other types of cells and sophisticated computer models—are cheaper,
faster, and can better predict human reactions. In addition, companies
can utilize the hundreds of thousands of ingredients for which safety
data is already available.
“Banning animal-tested cosmetics in California will encourage
manufacturers to clean up their act and stop selling animal-tested
products across the United States,” says Kristie Sullivan, M.P.H., vice
president of research policy with the Physicians Committee. “Passage of
the California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act would be a win for human and
animal lives.”
"The California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act would save thousands of
animals’ lives each year while making cosmetics safer for humans,” says
Judie Mancuso, founder and president of Social Compassion in
Legislation. "This policy is tried and true as the European Union
implemented a similar law over 5 years ago and the sky didn’t fall.
Animals have been saved while companies have flourished and grown
without cruelty as part of their business model."
Monica Engebretson of Cruelty Free International said, “Our success in
ending cosmetics testing on animals in the European Union and now in
growing number countries has proven that a cruelty free cosmetics market
is possible. We applaud Senator Galgiani for introducing this bill to
ensure that cosmetics sold in California are safe and humane.”
The European Union ended importation and sale of any new cosmetics that
have been tested on animals in 2013. In 2000, California became the
first state to make it unlawful to use animals for testing when an
appropriate alternative method is available. In 2014, the California
State Legislature passed the Cruelty Free Cosmetics Resolution urging
Congress to prohibit animal testing for cosmetics and to phase out
marketing animal-tested cosmetics.
