California Ocean Protection Council : OPC and CDFW seeking to add California’s MPA Network to the IUCN Green List

The Ocean Protection Council and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are seeking to add California's MPA Network to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Green List of Protected Areas. The Green List is a recent IUCN initiative that aims to promote effective and equitable protected areas worldwide. More than 20 protected areas have been added to the Green List since the launch of the program in 2014; California's MPAs would be the first U.S. site and the first MPA network to be added to the list. You can help with this effort by volunteering to join the Green List Expert Assessment Group! Click here for more details.