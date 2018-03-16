Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 06:32pm CET

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf in Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village blends style and function in three beautiful detached courtyard home designs. The popular collection showcases two-story floorplans spanning from approximately 1,645 to 1,839 square feet with light-filled living areas, three bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, and appealing outdoor spaces. Homes are highlighted by gourmet kitchens with islands and Bertazzoni stainless steel appliances; luxurious master bedrooms; a bonus room or loft per plan; a fenced yard or private courtyard for outdoor entertaining; and a two-car attached garage. Prices start from the high $700,000s.

Silverleaf at Portola Springs
California Pacific Homes presents Silverleaf, a new residential collection within the naturally tranquil backdrop of Irvine’s Village of Portola Springs.


Life at Silverleaf is enhanced by the Portola Springs®location, where residents walk to parks, enjoy resort-style recreation, and have access to top-rated Irvine schools, retail, dining and entertainment. Tour the Silverleaf models to learn more, or go to www.calpacifichomes.com for immediate details. 

“Silverleaf’s courtyard designs are a favorite in Portola Springs with open-concept interiors, smart features like a first-floor bedroom and luxurious master suites,” said Leslie Stillman, Vice President, Sales & Marketing and Design Center for California Pacific Homes. “Tour the beautifully designed model homes soon to find your perfect floorplan at Silverleaf.”    

Residents of Portola Springs® Village experience a welcoming environment that was masterfully planned to inspire a sense of community and a social connection to friends and neighbors. The comfort of home is enhanced by a naturally serene location that balances tranquility with convenient proximity to popular shopping centers, an abundance of parks and recreational amenities. Students have the opportunity to attend award-winning Irvine Unified schools, including Portola Springs Elementary, which is located within the village, as well as the state-of-the-art Portola High School.

Irvine Company Community Development, the nation’s premier master planner, created the Villages of Irvine®, which was ranked by a John Burns Real Estate Consulting report as the top-selling master-planned community in the U.S. in 2016. The Villages of Irvine delivers timeless architecture set among the best park system in Southern California, the best public schools in the state, and the safest city in America — for 12 straight years, according to FBI statistics. This highly acclaimed community is also renowned for its more than 57,000 acres of preserved open space; world-class shopping, dining and entertainment; and modern business centers — all of which work together to create an unparalleled quality of life. Thanks in large part to the Villages of Irvine, Money magazine routinely ranks the city of Irvine as the one of the state’s “Best Places to Live.” For more information, please visit VillagesofIrvine.com. 

To visit Silverleaf, take the north or southbound I-5, exit at Sand Canyon Avenue and turn left. Proceed to Irvine Blvd. and turn right, then turn left on Modjeska, right on Stillnight, left on Northern Point and follow the signs. The sales office and model homes are open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on Silverleaf, visit www.calpacifichomes.com or call 949.398.8714. 

California Pacific Homes is a landmark homebuilder comprised of forward thinkers who possess the capacity and intuition to design and deliver inventive new neighborhoods in the most desirable locations. Driven by innovation and a fresh approach, the art and expertise of homebuilding is elevated to the next level by consistently introducing extraordinary new-home opportunities to the Southern California marketplace. For more information, please visit www.calpacifichomes.com

Product type and availability are subject to change without notice.

CONTACT:                                          
Tenoka Banks – [email protected]
(949) 417-1799

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f0335eb-335f-4ae8-8382-9b44a25ec629

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:22pATLAS FINANCIAL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
07:22pTOTAL : 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F
BU
07:21pMARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07:21pSHOAL POINT ENERGY : Sets Options
AQ
07:20pGAP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:20pISABELLA BANK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
07:20pBSB BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-K)
AQ
07:19pTRACTOR SUPPLY : moving in to former Rockingham Winn-Dixie building
AQ
07:19pTELEVISA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Grupo Televisa S.A.B. To Contact The Firm
BU
07:19pGlobal and Chinese Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Industry Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD : CK HUTCHISON : Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Empi..
2FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
3SIEMENS : SIEMENS : Healthineers Shares Rise on Market Debut
4AT&T : AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ -2-
5EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.