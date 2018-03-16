California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf in Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village blends style and function in three beautiful detached courtyard home designs. The popular collection showcases two-story floorplans spanning from approximately 1,645 to 1,839 square feet with light-filled living areas, three bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, and appealing outdoor spaces. Homes are highlighted by gourmet kitchens with islands and Bertazzoni stainless steel appliances; luxurious master bedrooms; a bonus room or loft per plan; a fenced yard or private courtyard for outdoor entertaining; and a two-car attached garage. Prices start from the high $700,000s.

Life at Silverleaf is enhanced by the Portola Springs®location, where residents walk to parks, enjoy resort-style recreation, and have access to top-rated Irvine schools, retail, dining and entertainment.

“Silverleaf’s courtyard designs are a favorite in Portola Springs with open-concept interiors, smart features like a first-floor bedroom and luxurious master suites,” said Leslie Stillman, Vice President, Sales & Marketing and Design Center for California Pacific Homes. “Tour the beautifully designed model homes soon to find your perfect floorplan at Silverleaf.”

Residents of Portola Springs® Village experience a welcoming environment that was masterfully planned to inspire a sense of community and a social connection to friends and neighbors. The comfort of home is enhanced by a naturally serene location that balances tranquility with convenient proximity to popular shopping centers, an abundance of parks and recreational amenities. Students have the opportunity to attend award-winning Irvine Unified schools, including Portola Springs Elementary, which is located within the village, as well as the state-of-the-art Portola High School.

Irvine Company Community Development, the nation’s premier master planner, created the Villages of Irvine®, which was ranked by a John Burns Real Estate Consulting report as the top-selling master-planned community in the U.S. in 2016. The Villages of Irvine delivers timeless architecture set among the best park system in Southern California, the best public schools in the state, and the safest city in America — for 12 straight years, according to FBI statistics. This highly acclaimed community is also renowned for its more than 57,000 acres of preserved open space; world-class shopping, dining and entertainment; and modern business centers — all of which work together to create an unparalleled quality of life. Thanks in large part to the Villages of Irvine, Money magazine routinely ranks the city of Irvine as the one of the state’s “Best Places to Live.” For more information, please visit VillagesofIrvine.com.

To visit Silverleaf, take the north or southbound I-5, exit at Sand Canyon Avenue and turn left. Proceed to Irvine Blvd. and turn right, then turn left on Modjeska, right on Stillnight, left on Northern Point and follow the signs. The sales office and model homes are open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on Silverleaf, visit www.calpacifichomes.com or call 949.398.8714.

California Pacific Homes is a landmark homebuilder comprised of forward thinkers who possess the capacity and intuition to design and deliver inventive new neighborhoods in the most desirable locations. Driven by innovation and a fresh approach, the art and expertise of homebuilding is elevated to the next level by consistently introducing extraordinary new-home opportunities to the Southern California marketplace. For more information, please visit www.calpacifichomes.com.

