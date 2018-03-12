California Police Chiefs and Massage Therapy Council Announce New Partnership to Protect California Consumers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Police Chiefs Association (Cal Chiefs) and the California Massage Therapy Council (CAMTC) today announced a groundbreaking partnership that will provide stronger protection for California consumers and increased support for local law enforcement agencies.

The partnership will protect consumers from unethical and harmful practices, provide communities with greater involvement in curtailing illicit conduct, encourage certified massage providers to adhere to high professional conduct standards, and increase compliance with state and local laws and regulations.

"Cal Chiefs highly values this new partnership with CAMTC," noted Gardena Police Chief Edward Medrano, who serves as Cal Chiefs President. "The work they do in vetting and disciplining certified massage therapists greatly helps our members regulate massage establishments, and the training they provide has proven very effective for law enforcement."

The partnership will increase consumer safety by fostering cooperation, information exchange, and expertise between CAMTC and law enforcement agencies. CAMTC has also recently developed a Sexually Suggestive Advertising Task Force that establishes protocols to discipline massage therapy certificate holders who engage in sexually suggestive advertising.

"CAMTC has worked closely with California law enforcement agencies in the decade since we were formed, and this partnership allows us to greatly increase the safety and professionalism of the massage therapy industry," said CAMTC CEO Ahmos Netanel. "We've made steady progress, and this strengthens our ability to help law enforcement serve their stakeholders effectively."

The partnership will be formally introduced at the Cal Chiefs Annual Training Symposium in Long Beach beginning on March 18, 2018.

About the California Police Chiefs Association: Cal Chiefs represents municipal police chiefs and their agencies in California. The association's objectives are to promote and advance the science and art of police administration and crime prevention; to develop and disseminate professional administrative practices and to promote their use in the police profession; to foster police cooperation and the exchange of information and experience throughout the state; to bring about recruitment and training of qualified persons in the police profession; and to encourage the adherence of all police officers to high professional standards of conduct in strict compliance with the Law Enforcement Officer's Code of Ethics.

About the California Massage Therapy Council: The CAMTC protects the public by certifying massage professionals in California who meet the requirements in the law, and approving massage programs that meet the minimum standards for training and curriculum. CAMTC is a private nonprofit public benefit corporation, and its volunteer Board of Directors is appointed by California cities, counties, law enforcement, massage schools, the Department of Consumer Affairs, professional massage associations, and other stakeholders as authorized by the California Business and Professions Code.

SOURCE California Massage Therapy Council; California Police Chiefs Association