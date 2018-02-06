California Poultry Federation : Ag secretary Perdue wants input on regulations

06

FEB

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said he wants help from agriculture businesses in identifying specific regulatory burdens that make doing business difficult. His vision is to make the U.S. Department of Agriculture (U.S.D.A.) a 'help mate' or partner with agriculture businesses, in part by reducing the regulatory hurdles they face. 'I'm speaking here today but I mostly want to listen,' Mr. Perdue said during his address at the Poultry Market Intelligence Forum at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta. Read more

