California Poultry Federation : Court recognizes challenges tied to CERCLA reporting for poultry and egg farmers

06

FEB

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued an order Feb. 1, granting an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) request for an additional extension of the current stay of the mandate to submit reports notifying the National Response Commission of the release of low levels of ammonia from poultry and egg farms. After considering EPA's motion for further stay of issuance of the mandate, and a support brief filed by USPOULTRY and the National Pork Producers Council, the court issued an order granting the extension of the stay of the requirement to report under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) until May 1. Read more

