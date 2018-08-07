California Poultry Federation : Program recruits veterinarians for farm animals

She currently operates the only veterinary mobile service in Siskiyou County focused on food animals and equine, and demand for her services continues to soar.
In a region where cattle and horses far outnumber its human residents, the dearth of large-animal vets has been a growing concern for years, rancher Jeff Fowle said. The need has been especially dire in recent years with the loss of several large-animal vets due to death, retirement and other reasons. 'It makes it a challenge when emergencies do arise,' Fowle said. Read more
