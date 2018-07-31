Log in
California Rifle & Pistol Association Will Honor Orange County's First Responders

07/31/2018 | 12:14pm EDT

FULLERTON, Calif., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 5, 2018, the California Rifle & Pistol Association (CRPA) will honor Orange County’s first responders with a special barbecue.

Firefighters, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical responders work every day to keep us safe. These brave men and women put their lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of our communities.

“Orange County’s first responders are there for us on our worst days and have prevented countless tragedies; we are hosting this event as a small token of our immense gratitude for their service to the community,” said CRPA Executive Director, Rick Travis.

First responders and their families from across the county have been invited to take part in this special event. Representatives from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, paramedics, lifeguards, and more will be in attendance to receive recognition for their service and bravery.

Travis added, “Being safe is a cornerstone value of our organization, our goal is to recognize the courageous first responders who work so hard in pursuit of public safety.”

CRPA frequently collaborates with the first responder community to offer safety and training classes at its Fullerton training center.

“This barbecue is a way to say thank you for their commitment to safety both on and off the clock. With their help, CRPA has been able to help train thousands of Californians in everything from first aid and firearm safety, to hunter’s education. Not only do our first responders keep us safe, they have taught countless others how to keep us safe as well,” said Training Center Specialist, Tarryn Small.

It is a privilege to work so closely with Orange County’s finest, and we look forward to thanking our local heroes this Sunday.

Jennifer Cataquiz | (714) 992-2772
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
