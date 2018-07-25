Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

California Student Elected President of the 2018 American Legion Boys Nation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 08:24am EDT

A prominent leader emerged from Boys Nation Tuesday night.

Joshua Cheadle, of Newport Coast, Calif., was elected President of The American Legion Boys Nation at Marymount University for the 2018 program. During the election, which was run as a mock presidential campaign, Cheadle won against the delegate from Idaho, Braden Thomas.

“I decided to run for president because growing up was kind of difficult for me, making friends … it was hard to gel with other people. Then I started doing debate and mock trial and I just fell in love with policy, with research, with watching the news, but more importantly with talking to other people and with engaging,” said Cheadle, who previously served as his party’s chairman at California Boys State. “I loved that position, I wanted to work with other people, and I thought president would be the best position to do that.”

Boys Nation, a signature program of the nation’s largest veterans’ service organization, provides an intensive week-long, hands-on education in American politics and the legislative system for a select group of high school students each year.

“What I’m trying to achieve (this week) is not what I want to do, it’s making sure that everyone else can do what they want to do, and that’s helping them pass their legislation, talking to them, and just making sure that everything’s passed, everything’s done with honor, with integrity and we do it to the best of our abilities. Make this a memorable experience not because this is Boys Nation but because of what we accomplish at Boys Nation,” Cheadle said.

An incoming senior at Sage Hill School, Cheadle plans on attending the University of Pennsylvania and pursuing a career in business and/or finance.

Two representatives from each of the 50 Boys States represent their home state or, in the case of the District of Columbia, their district as a senator. The senators caucus at the beginning of the session, organize into committees and conduct hearings on bills, allowing delegates to learn the proper legislative procedures according to the U.S. Senate. Activities include mock party conventions, legislative elections, debates, speeches and visits to Capitol Hill and other historical sites. Delegates will also visit the offices of their state’s respective members of Congress and present bills of their own creation.

Since Boys Nation began in 1946, a number of its graduates have been elected to public office, including presidents, congressmen, state governors and state legislators.

Photos of Cheadle at Boys Nation are available at http://elvis.legion.org:8080/?w=WiX6kRf.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:45pHCA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:45pAmbassador Financial Group, Inc. Advises Peoples Bankshares, Inc. on its Proposed Acquisition by Summit Financial Group, Inc.
GL
02:44pASBISC ENTERPRISES : Double-digit growth of ASBIS revenues in the first half of 2018
PU
02:44pPARETEUM : Awarded $3 Million 5-Year Contract in North Africa
PU
02:44pMEREDITH : PEOPLE Announces "50 Companies That Care"
PU
02:44pCONNEMARA MINING : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
02:44pLAMB WESTON : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:43pDAIMLER : to build battery factories in Sindelfingen, Untertuerkheim
RE
02:43pNEW USE FOR TREE LIMBS : Giraffe snacks at Peoria Zoo
AQ
02:43pCENTRAL INSURANCE INVESTMENT : Iran Names New Central Bank Head Amid Currency Collapse
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO DE SABADELL : BANCO DE SABADELL : Sabadell to Sell Loan Portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Carval Investors
3STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q2 2018 Financial Results
4Vodafone's Colao signs off with subdued quarter
5VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : Backs Full-Year Guidance as 1Q Revenue Falls

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.