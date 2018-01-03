Call for Entries for NAREE's 68th Annual Real Estate Journalism Competition; Awards Ceremony Slated for NAREE Conference in Las Vegas

The National Association of Real Estate Editors has issued a call for
entries for NAREE's 68th Annual Journalism Competition.
NAREE's prestigious journalism competition is open to reporters,
columnists, editors and freelancers covering commercial and residential
real estate, mortgage finance, sustainable development and related
fields of real estate, including home building and design.
Deadline: Enter on www.naree.org
by March 1, 2018. Entry module opens Feb. 1. The competition is for
work published or aired in 2017.
Winners will be announced at NAREE’s Journalism conference June 13-16,
2018 in Las Vegas. Hundreds of journalists and real estate industry
speakers will attend.
NAREE Competition categories for individual journalists include Best
Collection of Work, Best Column, Best Economic Analysis,
Best Residential Real Estate Story, Best Commercial Real Estate Story
and Best E-Newsletter.
Individuals or teams can enter work in Best Breaking News Story, Best
Investigative Report or Series, Best International Real Estate Story
and Best Blog. Categories open to teams of journalists with multiple
bylines include Best Team Report, Best Web Site and Best Real Estate
Section.
Enter work appearing online, in daily newspapers, weekly business
newspapers, trade and shelter magazines, commercial real estate
publications, news wire services, television and radio.
NAREE's Platinum Award of $1,000 will recognize the Best Overall
Individual Entry. The winner of the Best Freelance Collection receives
$500. The Ruth Ryon Best Young Journalist (age 30 or under) winner and
Gold winners in 32 categories receive $250.
The faculty of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern
University will judge entries on clarity of writing, objectivity,
originality, depth of reporting, and/or graphic design/production.
All professional journalists writing for bonafide news outlets, both
NAREE members and non-members, may enter.
Winners may request complimentary admission to NAREE's Las Vegas
Conference June 13-16, 2018 at Planet Hollywood Hotel. NAREE's Awards
Day is Friday, June 15. NAREE’s Las Vegas conference will
present newsworthy panel discussions with top economists, developers,
architects and realty company leaders. NAREE University’s peer-to-peer
professional development program for journalists will run twice daily
during the conference.
NAREE, founded in 1929, is a non-profit association of reporters,
editors, authors and online journalists.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005872/en/