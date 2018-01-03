Call for Entries for NAREE's 68th Annual Real Estate Journalism Competition; Awards Ceremony Slated for NAREE Conference in Las Vegas

The National Association of Real Estate Editors has issued a call for entries for NAREE's 68th Annual Journalism Competition.

NAREE's prestigious journalism competition is open to reporters, columnists, editors and freelancers covering commercial and residential real estate, mortgage finance, sustainable development and related fields of real estate, including home building and design.

Deadline: Enter on www.naree.org by March 1, 2018. Entry module opens Feb. 1. The competition is for work published or aired in 2017.

Winners will be announced at NAREE’s Journalism conference June 13-16, 2018 in Las Vegas. Hundreds of journalists and real estate industry speakers will attend.

NAREE Competition categories for individual journalists include Best Collection of Work, Best Column, Best Economic Analysis, Best Residential Real Estate Story, Best Commercial Real Estate Story and Best E-Newsletter.

Individuals or teams can enter work in Best Breaking News Story, Best Investigative Report or Series, Best International Real Estate Story and Best Blog. Categories open to teams of journalists with multiple bylines include Best Team Report, Best Web Site and Best Real Estate Section.

Enter work appearing online, in daily newspapers, weekly business newspapers, trade and shelter magazines, commercial real estate publications, news wire services, television and radio.

NAREE's Platinum Award of $1,000 will recognize the Best Overall Individual Entry. The winner of the Best Freelance Collection receives $500. The Ruth Ryon Best Young Journalist (age 30 or under) winner and Gold winners in 32 categories receive $250.

The faculty of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University will judge entries on clarity of writing, objectivity, originality, depth of reporting, and/or graphic design/production.

All professional journalists writing for bonafide news outlets, both NAREE members and non-members, may enter.

Winners may request complimentary admission to NAREE's Las Vegas Conference June 13-16, 2018 at Planet Hollywood Hotel. NAREE's Awards Day is Friday, June 15. NAREE’s Las Vegas conference will present newsworthy panel discussions with top economists, developers, architects and realty company leaders. NAREE University’s peer-to-peer professional development program for journalists will run twice daily during the conference.

NAREE, founded in 1929, is a non-profit association of reporters, editors, authors and online journalists.

