Caltius Structured Capital : Provides Unitranche Debt and Equity to Imagenet, LLC

Caltius Structured Capital is pleased to announce the closing of a
unitranche debt and common equity investment in Imagenet, LLC
(“Imagenet”). The investment was used by the company to refinance debt,
fund a shareholder dividend and provide growth capital.
Founded in 2000 in Kent, Wash., Imagenet is a leading provider of
outsourced paper-to-electronic (“P2E”) solutions for healthcare
companies, retailers and a variety of other customers. Imagenet also
provides claims adjudication services, claims audit, call center
services and other customized outsourced services for its customers. The
company processes over 40 million medical claims and over 175 million
total documents per year from its processing centers and kiosks.
“Imagenet has an attractive recurring revenue business model, with
outstanding customer retention attributable to its value-added services
and strong customer service culture,” said Rick Shuart, managing
director of Caltius Structured Capital. “We were impressed by Imagenet’s
management team throughout the investment process and are excited to
support them as they continue to grow the company.”
“In addition to structuring an attractive financing package with terms
and conditions that met our needs, Caltius Structured Capital’s
significant experience with similar businesses and transaction types
resulted in a smooth and efficient due diligence process,” commented
Steve Strawn, founder and CEO of Imagenet. “We look forward to working
with Caltius in the years to come.”
About Caltius Structured Capital
Caltius Structured Capital provides owners of middle market companies
throughout North America with capital solutions for liquidity events and
growth opportunities. Caltius Structured Capital invests from $7 million
to $50 million in companies with positive cash flow, designing flexible
capital structures including subordinated debt, minority/structured
equity and unitranches. Currently celebrating its 20th
anniversary and investing from its 5th fund complex, Los
Angeles-based Caltius Structured Capital has invested approximately $1.2
billion in 66 transactions since 1997. For more information, visit www.caltiusstructuredcapital.com.
