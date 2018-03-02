Camping World Declares Regular and Special Dividend

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) (the “Company,” “Camping World,”
“we,” “us” or “our”), announced today that its Board of Directors
declared a cash dividend of $0.1532 per share on the Company’s Class A
Common Stock and a cash distribution of $0.08 per common unit on CWGS
Enterprises, LLC’s common units. Payment is expected to be made on March
30, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March
16, 2018.
The CWH Class A common stock cash dividend is comprised of a regular
quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share funded by the $0.08 per
common unit cash distribution by CWGS Enterprises, LLC to all holders of
its common units, and a $0.0732 per share special cash dividend
representing a portion of excess tax distributions from CWGS
Enterprises, LLC.
Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the
determination and discretion of Camping World’s Board of Directors based
on its consideration of various factors, including the Company’s results
of operations, financial condition, level of indebtedness, anticipated
capital requirements, contractual restrictions, restrictions in its debt
agreements, restrictions under applicable law, its business prospects
and other factors that Camping World’s Board of Directors may deem
relevant. In addition to the regular quarterly dividend, Camping World
intends to continue to pay a special cash dividend of all or a portion
of excess tax distributions to holders of Camping World Class A common
stock.
About Camping World Holdings, Inc.
Camping World Holdings, Inc., is the leading outdoor and camping
retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for
sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair and the industry’s
broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and
resources. Since the Company’s founding in 1966, Camping World has grown
to become one of the most well-known destination for everything RV, with
over 140 retail locations in 36 states and comprehensive e-commerce
platform. Coupled with an unsurpassed portfolio of industry-leading
brands including Gander Outdoors, Good Sam, Overton’s, The House, Uncle
Dan’s and Windward/W82, and Erehwon. Camping World Holdings has become
the synonymous with outdoor experiences. Camping World’s stock is traded
on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWH".
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements contained in
this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact
should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without
limitation, statements regarding future declarations of quarterly
dividends and our intentions regarding special cash dividends. In some
cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as
‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’
‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’
‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’
or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The
forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions.
We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current
expectations and projections about future events and financial trends
that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results
of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our
actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different
from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or
implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider
the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those
described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of our
Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, or SEC, on March 13, 2017. These forward-looking statements
speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by
applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information,
future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any
further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public
announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
