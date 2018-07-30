Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Campus Learning Tops 1 Million Students in First Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 09:41pm CEST

Blaine, Minn., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 200 districts, representing more than 1 million students, have purchased Campus Learning, the Infinite Campus learning management system (LMS), since July 1. Infinite Campus, the most trusted name in student information, developed Campus Learning as an optional, integrated component of its student information system (SIS).

0_int_infinite-campus.png


Campus Learning was designed from the bottom-up and provides robust LMS functionality at a very reasonable cost. Teachers can assign quick assessments, analyze assignment scores, group students for instruction, monitor student progress on standards, share and receive Google files, and more.

“Campus Learning provides our district with the tools necessary to offer anytime, anyplace learning for our students and an exemplary user interface for our teachers,” said Andi Hudson, Director of Technology at Durant (Okla.) Independent School District.

Infinite Campus is IMS Global Certified and meets both the OneRoster and Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) standards for securely sharing data and scores between systems. For teachers using another LMS, Campus Learning’s Grading Services feature lets them seamlessly connect to it and eliminate score double entry, saving valuable time and reducing errors.

“Being able to bring grade assignments and grades from Schoology into Infinite Campus is key to better parent communication,” said June Nilles, Director of Student Information at Barrington (Ill.) 220.

“Campus Learning ensures teachers spend more time teaching which furthers the Infinite Campus mission of Transforming K12 Education®,” said Charlie Kratsch, Infinite Campus CEO and Founder. “The rapid, widespread adoption of Campus Learning affirms our continuous efforts to assist districts by streamlining administrative processes, promoting stakeholder collaboration, and personalizing learning.” 

For more information on Campus Learning and to see the LMSs in our Grading Services Partner Program, please visit www.infinitecampus.com/campuslearning.

About Infinite Campus
As the most trusted name in student information, Infinite Campus manages 7.8 million students in 45 states. For 25 years, Infinite Campus has successfully implemented its solutions for customers of all sizes, from those with fewer than 100 students to those with more than 600,000 students. Infinite Campus customers include school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education and the federal government. www.infinitecampus.com

Caitlin Slator
Infinite Campus, Inc.
763-795-3848
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:48pAKERS BIOSCIENCES INC : AKER NOTICE: Pawar Law Reminds of Important August 13, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - AKER
AC
03:48pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 30
DJ
03:48pQUALCOMM : Pomerantz Law Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - QCOM
AC
03:47pVBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Resolution adopted by the Board of Directors for the distribution of share premium
PU
03:47pAlexa Rostovksy Joins Talk Project, a Summer 2018 Peer-to-Peer Sexual Violence Prevention Program for Los Angeles High School Students
AC
03:47pROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI
AC
03:46pCanadian dollar climbs to seven-week high on NAFTA optimism, oil rally
RE
03:46pSIBANYE GOLD LTD : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sibanye Gold Limited  SBGL
AC
03:46pUNUM GROUP : NOTICE: Pawar Reminds of Important August 13, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - UNM
AC
03:44pHAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND : Starts Work Programs in the BC Golden Triangle
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
3CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
4TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY : TELECOM EGYPT :, Liquid Telecom to Complete First Fibre Network From Cape to Cairo
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.