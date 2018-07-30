Campus Learning Tops 1 Million Students in First Month

Blaine, Minn., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 200 districts, representing more than 1 million students, have purchased Campus Learning, the Infinite Campus learning management system (LMS), since July 1. Infinite Campus, the most trusted name in student information, developed Campus Learning as an optional, integrated component of its student information system (SIS).

Campus Learning was designed from the bottom-up and provides robust LMS functionality at a very reasonable cost. Teachers can assign quick assessments, analyze assignment scores, group students for instruction, monitor student progress on standards, share and receive Google files, and more.

“Campus Learning provides our district with the tools necessary to offer anytime, anyplace learning for our students and an exemplary user interface for our teachers,” said Andi Hudson, Director of Technology at Durant (Okla.) Independent School District.

Infinite Campus is IMS Global Certified and meets both the OneRoster and Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) standards for securely sharing data and scores between systems. For teachers using another LMS, Campus Learning’s Grading Services feature lets them seamlessly connect to it and eliminate score double entry, saving valuable time and reducing errors.

“Being able to bring grade assignments and grades from Schoology into Infinite Campus is key to better parent communication,” said June Nilles, Director of Student Information at Barrington (Ill.) 220.

“Campus Learning ensures teachers spend more time teaching which furthers the Infinite Campus mission of Transforming K12 Education®,” said Charlie Kratsch, Infinite Campus CEO and Founder. “The rapid, widespread adoption of Campus Learning affirms our continuous efforts to assist districts by streamlining administrative processes, promoting stakeholder collaboration, and personalizing learning.”

For more information on Campus Learning and to see the LMSs in our Grading Services Partner Program, please visit www.infinitecampus.com/campuslearning.

About Infinite Campus

As the most trusted name in student information, Infinite Campus manages 7.8 million students in 45 states. For 25 years, Infinite Campus has successfully implemented its solutions for customers of all sizes, from those with fewer than 100 students to those with more than 600,000 students. Infinite Campus customers include school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education and the federal government. www.infinitecampus.com

