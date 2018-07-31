Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada GDP Rose In May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 08:48am EDT

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA-- The Canadian economy advanced at a faster pace than expected in May on widespread gains across most sectors.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy, increased 0.5% in May from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 1.78 trillion Canadian dollars (about $1.37 trillion), Statistics Canada said Tuesday. The result beat market expectations, which were for a 0.3% advance according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

In the previous month, gross domestic product expanded 0.1%.

On a one-year basis, the Canadian economy advanced 2.6% in May. Expectations were for a 2.3% advance year-over-year. 

  Write to Kim Mackrael at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06pChinese Economy Starts to Feel Tariff Impact
DJ
03:01pUK judge lifts asset freeze order against Quantum Global in Angolan SWF case
RE
03:00pUNITED STATES : S&P Case Shiller Index better than estimates at 6.5%
02:57pVivendi looks to cash in on music industry's rise from the ashes
RE
02:53pEurozone Economy Slows Further as Exports Sputter -- Update
DJ
02:52pU.S. Household Spending, Income Rose at Solid Rate in June
DJ
02:50pU.S. Employment Costs Rose in the Second Quarter
DJ
02:50pCanada Producer Prices Rose In June
DJ
02:50pA MACRO MINUTE : Trump finds more stubborn than him, the BoJ in encrypted mode?
02:49pSS&C to buy Eze Software for $1.45 bln
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung Electronics profit growth slows as Galaxy S9 misses sales targets
3BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold
4CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly
5UMICORE : UMICORE : - Half year results 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.