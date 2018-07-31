Canada GDP Rose In May

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA-- The Canadian economy advanced at a faster pace than expected in May on widespread gains across most sectors.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy, increased 0.5% in May from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 1.78 trillion Canadian dollars (about $1.37 trillion), Statistics Canada said Tuesday. The result beat market expectations, which were for a 0.3% advance according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

In the previous month, gross domestic product expanded 0.1%.

On a one-year basis, the Canadian economy advanced 2.6% in May. Expectations were for a 2.3% advance year-over-year.

Write to Kim Mackrael at [email protected]