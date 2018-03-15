Canada Household Debt Levels Roughly Unchanged, Near Record Level

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- Household debt in Canada remained stable in the fourth quarter of 2017, suggesting consumers may be easing off slightly on debt accumulation in response to rising interest rates. Meanwhile, net worth on a per capita basis rose.

The ratio of household credit market debt to personal disposable income in the fourth quarter remained nearly unchanged at 170.4%, from a revised 170.5% in the previous quarter, Statistics Canada said Thursday in its quarterly report on national balance sheets.

That means households owed an average of 1.70 Canadian dollars ($1.31) for every dollar of after-tax income they earn. Statistics Canada said total household credit-market debt rose 1.1% in the fourth quarter, to C$2.13 trillion.

Household debt in Canada has surged over the past decade, as consumers took advantage of rock-bottom interest rates.

The Bank of Canada has listed household debt as one of its top concerns as it weighs future interest rate increases. Central bank data indicate total household borrowing rose 5.5% in January on a one-year basis, with more than 70% of the overall borrowing linked to mortgages.

A bank official noted in a speech last week that household credit growth has been decelerating in recent months. "It's still too early to firmly call it a trend, and credit data can be volatile, but it's what one would expect to see," deputy governor Timothy Lane said.

Generally, economists expect credit growth to decelerate when borrowing costs rise and when incomes go up.

National net worth, which combines the value of nonfinancial assets with Canada's net foreign asset position, rose 2.2% on an unadjusted basis to C$11.17 trillion. On a per capita basis, Canadian net worth increased 2.1% in the fourth quarter, to C$302,300. Net worth in the household sector rose on strong equity markets.

After raising the key interest rate three times since mid-2017, the Bank of Canada left the rate unchanged at 1.25% in a policy decision last week and emphasized that it would remain cautious in considering future increases.

Write to Kim Mackrael at [email protected]