Canada January Factory Shipments Fall 1.0%

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian manufacturing sales fell in January as atypical factory shutdowns led to a sharp decline in motor vehicle production.

Factory sales fell 1.0% in January from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 54.92 billion Canadian dollars ($42.14 billion), Statistics Canada said Friday. The expectation among traders was for a decline in manufacturing sales of 0.9%, according to economists from Royal Bank of Canada.

On a volume or price-adjusted basis, manufacturing sales declined 1.1% in January.

