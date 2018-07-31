Canada Producer Prices Rose In June

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian producer prices rose for a sixth consecutive month in June, led by higher prices for primary non-ferrous metal products. Meanwhile, the country's raw-materials price index also rose in the month.

Canada's industrial product price index rose 0.5% in June, Statistics Canada said Tuesday, following a revised increase of 1.2% in May. Market expectations were for a 0.3% increase in June, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

The index measures the price manufacturers in Canada receive once their goods leave the plant, and does not reflect the final prices consumers pay for goods on store shelves.

Of the 21 commodity groups tracked for the index, 16 rose in June, whereas four declined and one was unchanged.

On a 12-month basis, the producer-price index rose 5.1%.

As for raw materials, prices paid by manufacturers in June rose 0.5%, after moving up 3.8% in the previous month. June's rise was mostly because of higher prices for hogs and metal ores, concentrates and scraps. On a 12-month basis, prices for raw materials rose 20.1%.

Write to Kim Mackrael at [email protected]