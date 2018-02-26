Canada Zinc Metals : to present at PDAC 2018 Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Monday, February 26, 2018 - Canada Zinc Metals Corp. ('Canada Zinc Metals' or 'the Company', TSX Venture Exchange: CZX) is pleased to announce the Company has been selected to participate in the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors at the upcoming PDAC 2018 Mining and Investment Conference, to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC), from March 4-7, 2018.

The Company is also pleased to advise it has been selected to display drill core and other technical information from the 2017 drill program on the Cardiac Creek deposit at the Core Shack, PDAC 2018.

PDAC 2018

The four-day convention is held annually in Toronto, Canada, and it is anticipated that this year's event will host over 1,000 exhibitors and over 25,000 attendees from more than 100 countries. Since inception in 1932 the PDAC has grown to become one of the world's leading mineral and mining investment conventions.

Corporate Booth

The Company will be exhibiting at Booth #2317 on the Investors Exchange floor at the MTCC from 10am to 5pm each day. There is an open invitation to all shareholders and investors to visit with management and staff over the 4-day period and review drill core, data from recent drilling and learn of exploration plans for the 2018 season.

A map showing the booth location can be found at: http://www.pdac.ca/convention/maps?l=2317

Core Shack

The Company will also present at the PDAC Core Shack from 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday March 6 and 9:00amto noon on Wednesday March 7 in Booth #3102B on the Investors Exchange floor at the MTCC.

The Core Shack will allow the Company to showcase cut and polished intervals of representative mineralized high-grade drill core from A-15-121. The recent 2017 drill hole A-15-137 illustrates a similar high-grade nature, within the core of the deposit, cutting 11.79% Zn+Pb and 19.1 g/t Ag over a true width of 57.79 metres including 14.51% Zn+Pb and 23.4g/t Ag over a true width of 37.06 metres. Hole 137 represents the best intersection ever encountered on the Cardiac Creek deposit.

The drilling in 2017 continued to demonstrate the consistent nature of the high-grade core to the Cardiac Creek deposit and the potential to expand the overall limits of the deposit at depth and along strike.

Additional technical information such as maps and cross sections will also be on display. The Core Shack represents another important networking opportunity to showcase progress on the Akie property and display excellent new core specimens from the high-grade core of the Cardiac Creek deposit.

A map showing the booth location can be found at:

http://www.pdac.ca/convention/maps?fp=Investors+Exchange%2c+Mining+Marketplace%2c+Prospectors+Tent+and+Core+Shack

Corporate Presentation

Peeyush Varshney, President and CEO, will provide a Corporate Presentation on Tuesday, March 6th at 2:15pm in Room 801A in the South Building of the MTCC.

The talk will highlight the corporate developments over the past 12 months, focusing on the flagship Akie project. Shareholders and investors are encouraged to take in the Corporate Presentation and then visit with management at the Corporate Booth to review the latest exploration data, including results of the 2017 drilling.

Additional information can be found at: http://www.pdac.ca/convention/programming/corporate-presentation-forum-for-investors/sessions/corporate-presentation-forum-for-investors/base-metals-exploration

The Akie Zn-Pb-Ag Project

The 100% owned Akie property is situated within the Kechika Trough, the southernmost area of the regionally extensive Paleozoic Selwyn Basin and one of the most prolific sedimentary basins in the world for the occurrence of SEDEX zinc-lead-silver and stratiform barite deposits.

Drilling on the Akie property by Canada Zinc Metals since 2005 has identified a significant body of baritic-zinc-lead SEDEX mineralization known as the Cardiac Creek deposit. The deposit is hosted by siliceous, carbonaceous, fine grained clastic rocks of the Middle to Late Devonian Gunsteel Formation.

With additional drilling completed in 2017, the Company has updated the estimate of mineral resources at Cardiac Creek, as follows:

5% zinc cut-off grade Contained metal: Category Tonnes

(million) Zn (%) Pb (%) Ag (g/t) Zn (B lbs) Pb (B lbs) Ag (M oz) Indicated 22.7 8.32 1.61 14.1 4.162 0.804 10.3 Inferred 7.5 7.04 1.24 12.0 1.169 0.205 2.9

In addition to the Akie Project, the Company owns 100% of eight of eleven large, contiguous property blocks that comprise the Kechika Regional Project including the advanced Mt. Alcock prospect. The Kechika Regional Project also includes the Pie, Yuen and Cirque East properties within which the Company maintains a significant 49% interest with partners Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.B) and Korea Zinc Co. Ltd. These properties collectively extend northwest from the Akie property for approximately 140 kilometres covering the highly prospective Gunsteel Formation shale; the main host rock for known SEDEX zinc-lead-silver deposits in the Kechika Trough of northeastern British Columbia. These projects are located approximately 260 kilometres north northwest of the town of Mackenzie, British Columbia, Canada.

Ken MacDonald P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.

