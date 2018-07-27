Canada budget surplus jumps in first two months of 2018/19 year

The surplus for April and May combined was C$3.18 billion ($2.43 billion) compared to just C$68 million in the same year-ago period.

Revenues grew by 8.6 percent, largely reflecting a higher take from taxes and employment insurance premiums. Expenses edged up by 1.6 percent.

In its March budget, the federal Liberal government forecast a C$27.4 billion deficit for the 2018/19 fiscal year.

The surplus for May was C$641 million compared to C$377 million in May 2017. Data for April - also released on Friday - showed a surplus of C$2.54 billion compared to a deficit of C$309 million in April 2017.

((Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Andrea Hopkins; Reuters Ottawa bureau.)