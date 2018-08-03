Canada's Trade Deficit Narrowed in sharply June --Update

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- Canada's trade deficit narrowed sharply in June and exports reached a record level on widespread gains, reinforcing expectations that the Bank of Canada will raise the key interest rate again this year.

Canada posted a trade deficit in June of 626 million Canadian dollars ($481 million), Statistics Canada said Friday, the lowest deficit since January 2017. That was significantly smaller than the C$2.3 billion deficit economists had expected, according to Royal Bank of Canada.

The previous month's trade data were revised slightly to show a deficit of C$2.72 billion, compared with an earlier estimate of C$2.77 billion.

The surge in Canada's exports should fuel market expectations that the Bank of Canada will raise the key interest rate at least one more time in 2018. Last month, the central bank lifted the key rate to 1.50% for its second increase of the year.

The stronger-than-expected June trade report puts the economy on track for growth above 3% in the second quarter, CIBC World Markets economist Avery Shenfeld said. That should result in markets adding a little more weight to the odds for a September rate increase, he said, "or at a minimum, gaining even more confidence about one in October."

During its July policy announcement, the Bank of Canada said it anticipated that stronger business investment and exports would contribute to economic growth of around 2% over the three years ending in 2020.

Canadian exports surged 4.1% to reach C$50.7 billion in June, the first time they have surpassed the C$50 billion mark. Gains in exports were widespread and led by higher shipments of energy products and aircraft.

Energy product exports rose 7.1% in June to reach their highest level in nearly four years on stronger exports of crude oil. Exports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts rose 18.9% in June to reach a record C$2.5 billion, led by higher shipments of business jets.

On a volume basis, exports were up 2.1% from the previous month.

Meanwhile, imports shrank 0.2% to C$51.32 billion, led by significant decreases in imports of energy products and aircraft. Import volumes fell 1.3%.

Canadian exports to the U.S., which takes about three quarters of Canadian exports, rose 2.5% in June to reach a record C$37.05 billion, mostly because of higher exports of passenger cars and light trucks. Imports from the U.S. rose 0.3%.

Despite a weak performance in May, exports rose 6% in the second quarter, marking the largest quarterly increase in a decade. Imports rose 3.2% in the second quarter.

