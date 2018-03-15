Canada's Trudeau 'very optimistic' of NAFTA win for all three countries
03/15/2018 | 12:13am CET
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that he was "very optimistic" of a successful result for his country, the United States and Mexico as they renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Speaking in a Bloomberg TV interview in Regina, Saskatchewan, Trudeau said there was an "eminently achievable win-win-win" result available, and that NAFTA has been good for all three countries.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Sandra Maler)