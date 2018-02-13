Log in
Canada to Unveil 2018 Budget Plan on February 27

02/13/2018 | 11:30pm CET
   By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Tuesday he will present the Liberal government's 2018 budget plan on Feb. 27, at a time of heightened uncertainty in Canada over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mr. Morneau unveiled the budget date in the legislature. In a statement, he said the government intends to stick to its strategy of using fiscal policy to stoke job growth. He added the budget plan would focus on "equality, and a more competitive, diverse and inclusive Canada."

The annual budget plan presents a broad outline of government tax and spending plans for the 2018-19 fiscal year. In an update late last year, Canada said the public finances improved substantially due to strong economic growth.

The deficit for the current fiscal year ending March 31 is currently forecast at 19.9 billion Canadian dollars ($15.8 billion), or 0.9% of Canada's gross domestic product. Deficits for 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years are also expected to narrow, to C$18.6 billion and C$17.3 billion, respectively.

Canada likely grew the most in 2017 among the Group of Seven countries, at a rate of 3% or higher. Data covering fourth-quarter GDP are set for a March 2 release. Further, Canada's unemployment rate stands at 5.9%, or near a record low, as of January.

However, growth has started to slow after a breakneck pace. The possible dissolution of Nafta -- currently being renegotiated by the U.S., Canada and Mexico -- remains the top domestic risk for the trade-oriented economy, according to the Bank of Canada. Canadian officials say significant gaps remain at the negotiating table as they pertain to some of the U.S.'s toughest demands.

In addition, some business groups and market watchers worry Canada faces a tough competitive environment given the Trump administration's recent round of tax cuts. Credit-rating firm DBRS said in a note last week that U.S. tax relief may hinder some business investment in Canada in the medium and longer term. However, the firm "does not expect a substantive policy response from Canadian governments," in part because of the federal government's commitment to keep the debt-to-GDP ratio at or below the 30% mark.

Write to Paul Vieira at [email protected]

