News : Economy & Forex
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency : February 5, 2018 — Public Notice — North American Lithium Spodumene Mine Project — Public Comments Invited… full text

02/05/2018 | 10:35pm CET

February 5, 2018 - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed North American Lithium Spodumene Mine Project, located in La Corne, Quebec.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the Comprehensive Study Report, a document that includes the Agency's analysis and findings on whether the proposed project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects taking into account the implementation of mitigation measures.

All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by March 7, 2018 to:

North American Lithium Spodumene Mine Project
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
901 - 1550 d'EstimauvilleAvenue
Quebec, Quebec G1J 0C1
Telephone: 418-649-6444
Email: [email protected]

To view the Comprehensive Study Report or for more information on the project, please visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/ceaa (Registry reference number 59158). Printed copies are also available at the following locations:

  • Édifice de la maison de la culture
    222 First Avenue East
    Amos, Quebec
  • Council of the Nation Anishnabe of Lac Simon
    Natural Resources Department
    1026 boulevard Cicip
    Lac Simon    , Quebec
  • Barraute Municipal Library
    600 First Street West
    Barraute, Quebec
  • Council of the First Nation of Abitibiwinni
    55 Migwan Street
    Pikogan, Quebec

As a next step, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change will consider the Comprehensive Study Report, along with comments received from the public and Indigenous groups and decide whether the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

For more information on the Agency's privacy policies, consult the Privacy Notice on its website at canada.ca/ceaa.

North American Lithium proposes the development of an open pit operation to mine 3,800 tonnes of spodumene (a lithium mineral) per day until 2030. The project is located in the southeastern part of the regional county municipality of Abitibi, in the municipality of La Corne. The project includes a refinery for the extraction of lithium carbonate from spodumene, and the impoundment and storage areas required throughout the mine operating phase.

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 21:34:02 UTC.

