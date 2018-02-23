CannaRoyalty Announces Date for 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call

Announces appointment of MNP LLP as Auditor of the Company

OTTAWA, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE: CRZ) (OTCQX: CNNRF) ("CannaRoyalty" or the "Company"), an active investor and operator in the legal cannabis industry, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its 2017 fourth quarter and full year financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Marc Lustig, Chief Executive Officer, François Perrault, Chief Financial Officer and Afzal Hasan, EVP Corporate Development and General Counsel. The Company plans to release its financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

In addition, the Company announced that it has changed its auditors from Jackson & Company ("Former Auditor") to MNP LLP ("MNP"). At the request of the Company the Former Auditor has resigned and the board of directors of the Company has appointed MNP as the Company's auditor effective February 12, 2018 until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

"We would like to thank Jackson & Company for their service in the early stages of CannaRoyalty's evolution," said François Perrault, CFO of CannaRoyalty. "After extensive review by the board of directors and management, it was determined that the breadth and expertise of MNP was the right fit to support the Company's future growth."

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports on any of the Company's audited financial statements and no reportable events between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the former auditor and the successor auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors of the Company and have been filed on SEDAR.

The Company has also issued an aggregate of 200,000 non-transferable warrants to an advisor in satisfaction of a prior commitment. The warrants are subject to a four month hold pursuant to applicable securities laws, have a three-year term, are non-transferable, and are exercisable at a price of CAD$4.00.

Further, the Company granted 20,000 options to a new employee on February 21, 2017. The options have a five-year term and are exercisable at a price of CAD$4.28.

Conference Call Details



Participant Dial-in Webcast Reference Number Conference Call 647-427-7450; or 1-888-231-8191 http://bit.ly/2DysCc9

Replay (available for 2 weeks) 416-849-0833; 613-667-0035; or 1-855-859-2056

7493733

About CannaRoyalty

CannaRoyalty is an active investor and operator in the legal cannabis industry. Our focus is building and supporting a diversified portfolio of growth-ready assets in high-value segments of the cannabis sector, including research, consumer brands, devices and intellectual property. Our management team combines a hands-on understanding of the cannabis industry with seasoned financial know-how, assembling a platform of holdings via royalty agreements, equity interests, secured convertible debt, licensing agreements and its own branded portfolio. CannaRoyalty's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol CRZ and internationally on the OTCQX under the symbol CNNRF.

