Cannabis Financial Pioneers to Headline Convention in New York

PARAMUS, N.J., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The market to invest and finance cannabis businesses is growing and the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) in New York will have two financial strategists delivering top presentations. The 5th Annual CWCBExpo NY will take place May 30–June 2 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center and is the only event in the tri-state area focused on the entire legalized cannabis industry including medical marijuana, adult recreational use and industrial hemp.

Bruce Linton, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED), will deliver a Keynote Address on Thursday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. Canopy Growth was the first cannabis producing company in North America to be listed on a major stock exchange (TSX) and included on a major stock index (S&P/TSX Composite Index). Linton's experience as a founder, CEO, and Board member across a wide variety of enterprises has influenced the positive start of Canopy Growth, which to date has enjoyed market support for capital raises of over $625 Cdn million including a $245 Cdn million investment by Fortune 500 beverage company, Constellation Brands. He has also led six M&A transactions in the cannabis space valued over $500 Cdn million.

Prior to Linton's Keynote will be an Industry Update that kicks-off the CWCBExpo NY seminar program and exhibits at 9:00 am on May 31st. Sumit Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Mazakali, will set the stage on the current state of the cannabis market locally as well as worldwide and provide attendees with insight on the business and financial opportunities this multi-faceted industry presents.

In addition to his role at Mazakali, Mehta is the Finance and Strategy Consultant to The Arcview Group, Managing Partner at Emerald Ventures, and has directed cannabis investments since 2014. Prior to joining the cannabis industry, Mehta spent nearly two decades in financial capital markets across sales, business development, management, research, analysis, valuation, strategy, capital introduction, institutional-level relationship management, wealth advisory, investment planning and operational consulting in domestic and overseas markets including at J.P. Morgan Securities, UBS Investment Bank and Merrill Lynch.

Joining Linton and Mehta as headline speakers will be Montel Williams, prominent cannabis advocate and media personality, Williams' Keynote is scheduled for Friday, June 1st.

CWCBExpo NY also features a comprehensive seminar program (May 31–June 2) led by industry experts in agriculture, business-building, science, regulations, medicine, law, and investment and is made up of curated panel presentations, lectures, and interactive discussions.

CWCBExpo's educational highlights include:

-Add-on Workshops providing in-depth information and actionable insight including: the popular "Open A Cannabis Business;" "NJ Cannabis Symposium;" " and "Advanced Cannabis Investment Workshop – Beyond the Basics;" on Wednesday, May 30th. Two Saturday, June 1, Add-on Workshops include: "The Secret Sauce: Developing IP and Production Best Practices with the incredibles Kitchen & Extraction Laboratory;" and "Teaming with Microbes, Nutrients, and the Future!"

-"Cannabis in the Northeast" covering the current NY cannabis landscape and across the dynamic Northeast with top government officials and legislatures

-"Branding Strategies for Cannabis" led by a top CMO from one of the USA's oldest and most iconic brands.

CWCBExpo NY will include an expanded exhibit floor (May 31-June 2) with suppliers in the industry showcasing cutting-edge products and services. Featured exhibitors include: Advanced Nutrients (Diamond Sponsor), Folium Biosciences (Sapphire Sponsor & Showcase Theater Sponsor), Plant Your Financial Seed (Emerald Sponsor) ; Isodiol (Networking Mixer & Industry Party Sponsor) and Elixinol (Press Office Sponsor). A Networking Mixer and Industry Party round-out the CWCBExpo NY activities.

For the first time, CWCBExpo NY exhibits and seminars will be open on Saturday, June 2nd, to offer attendees a bonus day of sourcing, education, and networking.

Opening phase registration discounts are in effect until April 6th. For more information on CWCBExpo NY and to register visit http://www.cwcbexpo.com/new-york/2018/attend. For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at the coast-to-coast CWCBExpo events, contact [email protected] or call 201-580-2050.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo)

The Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo) are business-to-business events for the legalized cannabis industry and are held 3 times per year in the largest media, financial and business markets. The CWCBExpos are held in New York, Los Angeles and Boston, and are the leading forums for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. CWCBExpo is produced by Leading Edge Expositions in partnership with the International Cannabis Association (ICA).

To learn more about the coast-to-coast CWCBExpos in New York, Los Angeles and Boston, go to www.cwcbexpo.com. Connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @cwcbexpo.

