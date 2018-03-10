Canon Medical Systems Introduces New Version of its Aplio i900 Premium Cardiovascular Ultrasound

New 4D Imaging Features Enhance the Use of Ultrasound for Structural
Heart Disease; Innovative System Receives FDA Clearance
Expanding on its premium cardiovascular ultrasound system, which
delivers a complete solution for structural heart analysis, Canon
Medical Systems USA, Inc. introduces a new version to its Aplio™
i900. These new capabilities enable cardiologists to see more with
excellent imaging clarity and definition for quick and reliable
diagnoses.
The Aplio i900 system is part of the premium Aplio i-series ultrasound
platform, providing cardiologists and cardiovascular sonographers easy
access to all-new 4D imaging features such as 4D TEE transcatheter
procedure guidance with advanced quantitative technologies, including
MVA (Mitral Valve Analysis), which delivers fast valve analysis during
planning, implantation and post-op evaluation. The system boasts
automated analysis and measurement tools including Ejection Fraction
with Global Longitudinal Strain, MPI (Myocardial Performance Index) and
3D Wall Motion Tracking to help identify early stages of cardiac disease
and quantify cardiac function with enhanced detail. The all-new 4D
features expand cardiovascular ultrasound imaging capabilities, while
streamlining the learning curve for new users.
Delivering extreme processing power with iPerformance, the system
enables health care providers to give reliable and quick diagnoses.
Improving productivity during exams, the Aplio i900 provides intuitive
ergonomics with iSense and touch-control screens, and real-time quick
scan which makes automatic image adjustments without pushing a button.
“The Aplio i900 offers health care providers a complete solution that
delivers diagnostic confidence for a wide range of cardiovascular
imaging needs, including adult, pediatric, fetal echo, stress echo and
transesophageal echocardiography,” said Dan Skyba, director, Ultrasound
Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “The enhanced 2D and 4D
visualization made available on this new system empowers cardiologists
to conduct complex cardiac imaging exams, while continuing to utilize a
cost-effective, less invasive and safer tool than other traditional
imaging modalities.”
Canon Medical Systems is showcasing the new version of its Aplio i900
premium cardiovascular ultrasound at this year’s American College of
Cardiology (ACC) 2018 annual meeting in Orlando, March 10–12, 2018
(Booth #2837).
About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.
Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif.,
markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular
systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray
equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.
About Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Canon Medical Systems Corporation develops and manufactures diagnostic
imaging systems including CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray systems and
clinical laboratory systems and provides them to around 140 countries
and regions around the world, offering technology that provides faster
diagnosis and early treatment. Under the slogan "Made for Life" (Made
for Partnerships, Made for Patients, Made for You.), Canon Medical
Systems is making positive contributions toward hospital management, and
provides a range of patient-friendly healthcare systems and services,
continuing its long tradition of contributing to healthcare.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180310005014/en/