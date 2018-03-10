Canon Medical Systems Introduces New Version of its Aplio i900 Premium Cardiovascular Ultrasound

New 4D Imaging Features Enhance the Use of Ultrasound for Structural Heart Disease; Innovative System Receives FDA Clearance

Expanding on its premium cardiovascular ultrasound system, which delivers a complete solution for structural heart analysis, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. introduces a new version to its Aplio™ i900. These new capabilities enable cardiologists to see more with excellent imaging clarity and definition for quick and reliable diagnoses.

The Aplio i900 system is part of the premium Aplio i-series ultrasound platform, providing cardiologists and cardiovascular sonographers easy access to all-new 4D imaging features such as 4D TEE transcatheter procedure guidance with advanced quantitative technologies, including MVA (Mitral Valve Analysis), which delivers fast valve analysis during planning, implantation and post-op evaluation. The system boasts automated analysis and measurement tools including Ejection Fraction with Global Longitudinal Strain, MPI (Myocardial Performance Index) and 3D Wall Motion Tracking to help identify early stages of cardiac disease and quantify cardiac function with enhanced detail. The all-new 4D features expand cardiovascular ultrasound imaging capabilities, while streamlining the learning curve for new users.

Delivering extreme processing power with iPerformance, the system enables health care providers to give reliable and quick diagnoses. Improving productivity during exams, the Aplio i900 provides intuitive ergonomics with iSense and touch-control screens, and real-time quick scan which makes automatic image adjustments without pushing a button.

“The Aplio i900 offers health care providers a complete solution that delivers diagnostic confidence for a wide range of cardiovascular imaging needs, including adult, pediatric, fetal echo, stress echo and transesophageal echocardiography,” said Dan Skyba, director, Ultrasound Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “The enhanced 2D and 4D visualization made available on this new system empowers cardiologists to conduct complex cardiac imaging exams, while continuing to utilize a cost-effective, less invasive and safer tool than other traditional imaging modalities.”

Canon Medical Systems is showcasing the new version of its Aplio i900 premium cardiovascular ultrasound at this year’s American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2018 annual meeting in Orlando, March 10–12, 2018 (Booth #2837).

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation develops and manufactures diagnostic imaging systems including CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray systems and clinical laboratory systems and provides them to around 140 countries and regions around the world, offering technology that provides faster diagnosis and early treatment. Under the slogan "Made for Life" (Made for Partnerships, Made for Patients, Made for You.), Canon Medical Systems is making positive contributions toward hospital management, and provides a range of patient-friendly healthcare systems and services, continuing its long tradition of contributing to healthcare.

