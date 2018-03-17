Canon Medical Systems’ Angiography System Helps Interventional Radiologists Grow Radial Procedures

From PICC Line to Y90, Infinix-i Core + Empowers Riverside Medical Center Interventional Radiologist to Perform a Range of Advanced Clinical Procedures to Improve Patient Care

Patients are experiencing less invasive, safe and efficient interventional procedures thanks to the innovative use of Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.’s Infinix™-i Core + angiography system by Dr. Arun Jagannathan, interventional radiologist at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, Ill. Dr. Jagannathan performs a range of advanced clinical procedures with the Infinix-i Core +, including radioembolization with yttrium-90 (Y90), as well as a range of other procedures such as embolization for solid organ and bowel bleeding, mesenteric aneurysm coiling and uterine fibroid embolization.

“Several years ago, I was inspired to start performing radial access procedures by information sharing and conversation with fellow doctors on social media,” said Dr. Jagannathan. “Since my use of radial access with the Infinix-i Core + – including Y90s – I’ve expanded my practice as I am able to perform a larger spectrum of procedures with significantly improved patient comfort.”

According to Dr. Jagannathan, he initially purchased the Infinix-i Core + because his team was looking for an ergonomic, easy to use system for interventional upper extremity procedures. Since the system’s installation in 2011, he has expanded to new procedures thanks to the system’s 5-axis single-plane, floor-mounted design, which helps achieve angulations that are optimal for interventional radiology procedures. The system’s ergonomic design with “WorkRite technology” allows monitor viewing at any point in the room, designed to help clinicians improve clinical workflow.

“Our Infinix-i line was intentionally designed to provide unparalleled flexibility for exactly this reason – so that clinicians like Dr. Jagannathan could better address their patient’s needs,” said Satrajit Misra, vice president, Marketing and Strategic Development, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “His work is a great example of how health care can be improved with the right imaging technology, innovative approach and passion.”

Canon Medical Systems will showcase its Infinix-i Core + system at this year’s Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) 2018 annual meeting in Los Angeles, March 17 – 22, 2018 (Booth #114).

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation develops and manufactures diagnostic imaging systems including CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray systems and clinical laboratory systems and provides them to around 140 countries and regions around the world, offering technology that provides faster diagnosis and early treatment. Under the slogan "Made for Life" (Made for Partnerships, Made for Patients, Made for You.), Canon Medical Systems is making positive contributions toward hospital management, and provides a range of patient-friendly healthcare systems and services, continuing its long tradition of contributing to healthcare.

