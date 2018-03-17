Canon Medical Systems’ Angiography System Helps Interventional Radiologists Grow Radial Procedures

From PICC Line to Y90, Infinix-i Core + Empowers Riverside Medical
Center Interventional Radiologist to Perform a Range of Advanced
Clinical Procedures to Improve Patient Care
Patients are experiencing less invasive, safe and efficient
interventional procedures thanks to the innovative use of Canon
Medical Systems USA, Inc.’s Infinix™-i Core + angiography system by
Dr. Arun Jagannathan, interventional radiologist at Riverside Medical
Center in Kankakee, Ill. Dr. Jagannathan performs a range of advanced
clinical procedures with the Infinix-i Core +, including
radioembolization with yttrium-90 (Y90), as well as a range of other
procedures such as embolization for solid organ and bowel bleeding,
mesenteric aneurysm coiling and uterine fibroid embolization.
“Several years ago, I was inspired to start performing radial access
procedures by information sharing and conversation with fellow doctors
on social media,” said Dr. Jagannathan. “Since my use of radial access
with the Infinix-i Core + – including Y90s – I’ve expanded my practice
as I am able to perform a larger spectrum of procedures with
significantly improved patient comfort.”
According to Dr. Jagannathan, he initially purchased the Infinix-i Core
+ because his team was looking for an ergonomic, easy to use system for
interventional upper extremity procedures. Since the system’s
installation in 2011, he has expanded to new procedures thanks to the
system’s 5-axis single-plane, floor-mounted design, which helps achieve
angulations that are optimal for interventional radiology procedures.
The system’s ergonomic design with “WorkRite technology” allows monitor
viewing at any point in the room, designed to help clinicians improve
clinical workflow.
“Our Infinix-i line was intentionally designed to provide unparalleled
flexibility for exactly this reason – so that clinicians like Dr.
Jagannathan could better address their patient’s needs,” said Satrajit
Misra, vice president, Marketing and Strategic Development, Canon
Medical Systems USA, Inc. “His work is a great example of how health
care can be improved with the right imaging technology, innovative
approach and passion.”
Canon Medical Systems will showcase its Infinix-i Core + system at this
year’s Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) 2018 annual meeting in
Los Angeles, March 17 – 22, 2018 (Booth #114).
About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.
Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif.,
markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular
systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray
equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.
About Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Canon Medical Systems Corporation develops and manufactures diagnostic
imaging systems including CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray systems and
clinical laboratory systems and provides them to around 140 countries
and regions around the world, offering technology that provides faster
diagnosis and early treatment. Under the slogan "Made for Life" (Made
for Partnerships, Made for Patients, Made for You.), Canon Medical
Systems is making positive contributions toward hospital management, and
provides a range of patient-friendly healthcare systems and services,
continuing its long tradition of contributing to healthcare.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180317005007/en/