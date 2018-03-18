Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition Delivers Full Suite of Acute Stroke Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2018 | 11:01am CET

System Delivers Trio of CT Images (Non-Contrast, Angiogram and Perfusion) in Minutes; Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition on Display at SIR

The Aquilion ONE™ / GENESIS Edition, capable of imaging the entire brain with a single 640-slice* rotation, covering 16 cm, gives clinicians the potential to diagnose and evaluate acute stroke quickly. The system can also capture both anatomy and function, which provides physicians with additional tools to help diagnose stroke with a single CT scan, and may reduce the need for multi-modality exams, which can take a significant amount of time.

The Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition helps clinicians improve the diagnosis and evaluation of acute stroke, thanks to features that offer clinicians whole-brain stroke characterization in one examination, including:

  • Neuro ONE Protocol allows acquisition of multiple low-dose volume scans of the entire brain during contrast infusion to provide whole-brain perfusion and whole-brain dynamic vascular analysis in one exam.
  • Forward projected model-based Iterative Reconstruction SoluTion (FIRST) MBIR improves high-contrast spatial resolution and low-contrast detectability in the brain, opening doors for the possibility of seeing early signs of stroke with CT. FIRST provides noise reduction and lowers radiation dose – up to 82.4 percent** dose reduction – and removes workflow challenges of MBIR.

“CT scans are often the first line of defense when it comes to stroke diagnosis. We understand how critical those first few minutes are,” said Dominic Smith, senior director, CT, PET/CT, and MR Business Units, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “That’s why we designed the Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition with the ability to deliver a comprehensive dataset for assessing anatomy, flow and perfusion in one single scan. This drastically cuts the time needed to make critical diagnoses and can improve a patient’s outcome.”

The premium Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition will be showcased at this year’s Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) 2018 annual meeting in Los Angeles, March 17 – 22, 2018 (Booth #114).

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation develops and manufactures diagnostic imaging systems including CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray systems and clinical laboratory systems and provides them to around 140 countries and regions around the world, offering technology that provides faster diagnosis and early treatment. Under the slogan "Made for Life" (Made for Partnerships, Made for Patients, Made for You.), Canon Medical Systems is making positive contributions toward hospital management, and provides a range of patient-friendly healthcare systems and services, continuing its long tradition of contributing to healthcare.

*With ConeXact

**As compared to FBP


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pHILTON WORLDWIDE : DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island announces month-long activities and celebrations for the whole family in April
AQ
12:18pBOUYGUES : Trinity Irish Dance Company to perform
AQ
12:17pTOTAL : Abu Dhabi signs $1.45B offshore deal with Total
AQ
12:11pTen years after crash, Americans still have not fallen back in love with stocks
RE
12:06pFILING & PACKING MATERIALS MANUFACTURING : FILLING & PACKING MATERIAL. MFG. CO. (FIPCO) ANNOUNCES its board resolution to appoint a general manager.
AQ
12:06pSAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT SJSC : Co. announces the annual financial results of the period ending on 31-12-2017
AQ
12:06pSAUDI UNITED COOPERATIVE INSURANCE : Walaa Cooperative Insurance Company announces receipt of appointed actuary recommendation to increase technical reserves
AQ
12:06pBB&T : The Free Lance-Star, Fredericksburg, Va., Rob Hedelt column
AQ
12:04pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Cutbacks in mortgage policy could hurt would-be homeowners
AQ
12:01pMANCHESTER UNITED : Football - Mourinho moans about Manchester United's stars
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : NHTSA investigates 4 deaths after car air bags fail to inflate; NEWS BRIEFI..
2OVERSTOCK.COM INC : OVERSTOCK COM : Banks, Industrials Push Stocks Higher
3TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Sherman to consider extending tax abatement with TI
4Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Daily Mail, London, Tony Hetherington column

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.