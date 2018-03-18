Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition Delivers Full Suite of Acute Stroke Solutions

System Delivers Trio of CT Images (Non-Contrast, Angiogram and
Perfusion) in Minutes; Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition on Display at SIR
The Aquilion ONE™ / GENESIS Edition, capable of imaging the entire brain
with a single 640-slice* rotation, covering 16 cm, gives clinicians the
potential to diagnose and evaluate acute stroke quickly. The system can
also capture both anatomy and function, which provides physicians with
additional tools to help diagnose stroke with a single CT scan, and may
reduce the need for multi-modality exams, which can take a significant
amount of time.
The Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition helps clinicians improve the
diagnosis and evaluation of acute stroke, thanks to features that offer
clinicians whole-brain stroke characterization in one examination,
including:
-
Neuro ONE Protocol allows acquisition of multiple low-dose
volume scans of the entire brain during contrast infusion to provide
whole-brain perfusion and whole-brain dynamic vascular analysis in one
exam.
-
Forward projected model-based Iterative Reconstruction SoluTion (FIRST)
MBIR improves high-contrast spatial resolution and low-contrast
detectability in the brain, opening doors for the possibility of
seeing early signs of stroke with CT. FIRST provides noise reduction
and lowers radiation dose – up to 82.4 percent** dose reduction – and
removes workflow challenges of MBIR.
“CT scans are often the first line of defense when it comes to stroke
diagnosis. We understand how critical those first few minutes are,” said
Dominic Smith, senior director, CT, PET/CT, and MR Business Units, Canon
Medical Systems USA, Inc. “That’s why we designed the Aquilion ONE /
GENESIS Edition with the ability to deliver a comprehensive dataset for
assessing anatomy, flow and perfusion in one single scan. This
drastically cuts the time needed to make critical diagnoses and can
improve a patient’s outcome.”
The premium Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition will be showcased at this
year’s Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) 2018 annual meeting in
Los Angeles, March 17 – 22, 2018 (Booth #114).
About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.
Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif.,
markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular
systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray
equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.
About Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Canon Medical Systems Corporation develops and manufactures diagnostic
imaging systems including CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray systems and
clinical laboratory systems and provides them to around 140 countries
and regions around the world, offering technology that provides faster
diagnosis and early treatment. Under the slogan "Made for Life" (Made
for Partnerships, Made for Patients, Made for You.), Canon Medical
Systems is making positive contributions toward hospital management, and
provides a range of patient-friendly healthcare systems and services,
continuing its long tradition of contributing to healthcare.
*With ConeXact
**As compared to FBP
