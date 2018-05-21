Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canon Solutions America's Enterprise Managed Services Division Presents at the 3rd Shared Services in Higher Education Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Managed Services Division (EMSD) of Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. again participated in the annual Shared Services in Higher Education Summit in Scottsdale, AZ.  Leaders from higher education institutions across the country met to exchange tools and strategies to successfully implement shared services. Topics included the integration of operations in key functional areas such as print management, which can significantly reduce costs, increase productivity, security, and end-user satisfaction, as well as decrease universities' environmental footprint.

Canon Solutions America logo

Carolina Aguilera, Director of the Business Transformation team, presented with Andrea Rai, Sr. Manager of Strategic Partnerships, on accelerating the adoption of Shared Services Organization (SSO) roll-outs through the application of a behavioral change management approach. The presentation emphasized the criticality of implementing a leader-led practice that clearly highlights the benefits to the individuals who ultimately will be most impacted by SSOs: faculty and staff.

"As a part of the Higher Education Advisory Team (HEAT), we strive to share thought leadership in this very specialized industry," states Rai, who also served on the Advisory Board for the conference. "Carolina holds a Ph.D. in Behavioral Psychology, has over 18 years of experience helping organizations drive strategic change, and currently leads a team that specializes in helping all of Canon EMSD's clients transform. Session participants were highly engaged in the dialogue and we welcome an ongoing conversation for how to achieve the full vision of success of any SSO implementation."

To learn more or find out about Canon Solutions America's Behavioral Change Management Approach in Higher Education, contact the Strategic Markets Team.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.
Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes: find ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

© 2018 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website:                     

Editorial Contact:

http://csa.canon.com                                                    

Conor Febos

For sales info/customer support:                                

631-330-4109

1-800-815-4000                                                             

[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-solutions-americas-enterprise-managed-services-division-presents-at-the-3rd-shared-services-in-higher-education-summit-300651909.html

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:29pTRADINGVIEW : the Leading Social Network and Advanced Charting Software Provider for Traders, Raises $37M in Series B led by Insight Venture Partners
PR
06:28pAMEREN : to build 400-megawatt wind farm, Missouri's largest
AQ
06:27pCARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn files lawsuit against AmTrust, controlling family
RE
06:27pBABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:27pACCENTURE : Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine
AQ
06:27pMERCK AND : Ebola Vaccination Begins in Democratic Republic of Congo -- Update
DJ
06:26pCDP VERIFICATION : 2018 Deadline Approaching Fast
AQ
06:25pABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06:25pSUPERMARKET INCOME REIT : Result of general meeting
PU
06:25pMICHELMERSH BRICK : Grant of Options – 21th May 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.