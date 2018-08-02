Log in
Canvest Environmental Protection : 2018-08-02 Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

08/02/2018 | 06:37am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CANVEST ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

粵豐環保電力有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1381)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 16 August 2018, for the purposes of, among other things, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and its publication, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

By Order of the Board

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited

Lee Wing Yee Loretta

Chairlady

Hong Kong, 2 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Lee Wing Yee Loretta, Lai Kin Man, Yuan Guozhen and Lai Chun Tung, as executive Directors; Feng Jun, Lui Ting Cheong Alexander and Lai Yui, as non-executive Directors; Sha Zhenquan, Chan Kam Kwan Jason, Chung Wing Yin and Chung Kwok Nam, as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 04:36:03 UTC
