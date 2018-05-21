Canvest Environmental Protection : Garners Prestigious Awards for the Third Consecutive Year, in the Mid Cap Category for the First Time, at HKIRA’s Investor Relations Awards

[Press Release]

Canvest Garners Prestigious Awards for the Third Consecutive Year, in the Mid Cap Category for the First Time, at HKIRA's Investor Relations Awards

* * *

Recognition from the Investment Community Once Again

(21 May 2018, Hong Kong) - Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited ("Canvest" or the "Company," collectively with its subsidiaries the "Group;" stock code: 1381), a leading waste-to-energy ("WTE") provider in China, is pleased to announce that the Group has garnered nine awards in the Mid Cap category at the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association's ("HKIRA") Fourth Investor Relations Awards.

The awards are: "Best Investor Relations Company", "Best Investor Relations in Corporate Transaction", "Best Investor Meeting", "Best Investor Presentation Material", "Best Annual Report", "Best Digital Investor Relations", "Best Investor Relations by Chairman/ CEO", "Best Investor Relations by CFO" and "Best Investor Relations Officer". Among these, the "Best Annual Report" and "Best Digital Investor Relations" are newly added awards this year.

Canvest is committed to the mission of building successful investor relations and creating effective communication with the investment community. To this end, the Group offers regular update and delivers the most-up-to-date information and presentation materials to investors.

Through local and overseas road-shows, results briefings, one-on-one meetings, group meetings, teleconferences, investor conferences, and company visits, the Group's management keeps investors abreast of the latest business performance and future development strategies, ensuring information transparency and disclosure.

Ms. Loretta Lee, Chairlady of Canvest, said, "We are truly honored to receive prestigious awards for the third consecutive year, and for the first time under the Mid Cap category. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our investors, analysts and shareholders for their continued support. The award is a great recognition and encouragement. In addition to maximizing returns for our stakeholders, we will continue to strive towards achieving excellence in our investor relations efforts."

About Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited is a leading waste-to-energy ("WTE") provider focusing on the development, management and operation of WTE projects. Currently, the Group has 17 WTE projects, with presence in Guangdong Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guizhou Province, Jiangxi Province and Sichuan Province. Going forward, Canvest will continue to expand its WTE portfolio and capture new business opportunities. The Company was listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 29 December 2014 (stock code: 1381).

About HKIRA

Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) is a professional association comprising investor relations practitioners and corporate officers responsible for communications between corporate management and the investment community. HKIRA advocates the setting of international standards in IR education, advances the best IR practices and meet the professional development needs of those interested in pursuing the investor relations profession.

HKIRA is dedicated to advancing the practice of IR as well as the professional competency and status of our members. To date, HKIRA has almost 600 members and most of them are working for companies primarily listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. HKIRA's membership profile covers a wide spectrum of professions from IR, finance, accounting, company secretarial to corporate investment roles. It consists of executives at various stages of their career, including the top executives from the IR professional and also the C-level management of listed companies.

For more information about HKIRA, please visit www.hkira.com

