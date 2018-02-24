Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cape May County NJ : Rutgers Ext. of CMC Hosts Coffee Fridays, Next session is Friday, March 16

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 12:12am CET

The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group hosts Coffee Fridays for participants to share their concerns and questions in a casual setting. The next session will take place on Friday, March 16, 2018. Grandparents who are raising their grandchildren are invited to come for coffee and conversation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210.

Grandparents are invited to come learn about some of the resources and support available to them and also share their thoughts and concerns in an informal setting. 'While most grandparents plan to spend time with their grandchildren, they don't plan to raise them. Taking responsibility for a grandchild can raise many questions,' said Marilou Rochford, FCHS Educator. 'We are here to help them find the answers to their questions,' added Rochford.

There is no charge for this program, however, please RSVP by calling 465-5115, ext. 3609.

Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County helps both youth and adults improve their knowledge and skills, enhance their quality of life, and resolve problems in areas of food, nutrition, health and wellness; food safety; agriculture; environmental and natural resource management; and youth development. This is accomplished through the use of science-based knowledge and university research. Rutgers Cooperative Extension is an education organization within the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey and is an equal opportunity program provider and employer.

Rutgers Cooperative Extension's education programs are offered to all without regard to race, religion, color, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

Cape May County, NJ published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 23:11:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27aCHICAGO BLACKHAWKS : Brent Seabrook Custom Collection
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:57aBLOCKCHAIN : SANJEEV SEENATH II Looks At Bitcoin And What It Is
AQ
12:56aTreasury Official, Critical of Parts of Tax Law, Quits
DJ
12:37aUN UNITED NATIONS : Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General
PU
12:27aUNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE : International service role for UD professor
PU
12:25aWith rates low, Fed officials fret over next U.S. recession
RE
12:22aWith rates low, Fed officials fret over next U.S. recession
RE
12:19aU.S. to discuss trade disputes with China economic official next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Billionaire investor Warren Buffett to retire from Kraft Heinz board
2NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
3NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR) : NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial ..
4Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. &ndas..
5BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : BAKER HUGHES A GE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.