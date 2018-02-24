Cape May County NJ : Rutgers Ext. of CMC Hosts Coffee Fridays, Next session is Friday, March 16

The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group hosts Coffee Fridays for participants to share their concerns and questions in a casual setting. The next session will take place on Friday, March 16, 2018. Grandparents who are raising their grandchildren are invited to come for coffee and conversation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210.

Grandparents are invited to come learn about some of the resources and support available to them and also share their thoughts and concerns in an informal setting. 'While most grandparents plan to spend time with their grandchildren, they don't plan to raise them. Taking responsibility for a grandchild can raise many questions,' said Marilou Rochford, FCHS Educator. 'We are here to help them find the answers to their questions,' added Rochford.

There is no charge for this program, however, please RSVP by calling 465-5115, ext. 3609.

