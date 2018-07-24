Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cape Peninsula University of Technology : Choc-A-Block full of Tech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:33am CEST

CPUT's Chocolate Factory swung into production last week when it hosted the first of many workshops.

Hosted by the Department of Food Technology and the AgriFood Technology Station the workshop featured master chocolatier Erwin Pfeffer who encouraged delegates to learn the finer art of handmade chocolate so as to master factory line production.

Retired Pfeffer heard Food Technology HoD Jessy van Wyk talk about the Chocolate Factory and expressed his interest, later becoming the first expert to present at Chocolate Technology: An Introductory Workshop.

Half the workshop was theoretical with delegates learning about the history of chocolate and how it evolved from a bitter drink made out of ground cocoa beans into the sweet treat we know today. Then they moved on to watching Pfeffer demonstrate concepts such as tempering and moulding.

The Chocolate Factory does not do bean to bar processing but instead starts with cocoa butter and cocoa mass and can handle conching (refining), tempering and cooling. There is even a machine for attaching moulds to create specific shapes.

The workshop is the culmination of a lengthy process - the idea for the Chocolate Factory was first mooted five years ago when the DTI's Industrial Policy Action Plan mentioned sugar beneficiation. The previous co-owner of Orley Foods, Andrew Janik, was a keen driver of the project and Nestle recently donated R275 000 towards the project while the DTI was responsible for the bulk of the R5million funding required.

Forrester de Beer of mechanical engineering firm Forrester de Beer & Associates procured, installed and commissioned the equipment and has served as a general advisor as the project evolved.

AgriFood Technology Station Manager Larry Dolley points out this workshop puts CPUT on the path to fulfilling the DTI's requirements of:

$1· Training students;$1· Training SME's who are in or who wish to enter the chocolate making market;$1· Becoming a venue where chocolate making companies can train their staff;$1· Hosting existing or new entrants to the chocolate market who would use the facility to make their product.

Van Wyk said while the first workshop were filled with confectionery industry people she predicted interest from a wider range of participants and her ultimate goal is to one day produce a CPUT branded chocolate.

Disclaimer

Cape Peninsula University of Technology published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 07:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:18aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Harouge Oil Operations....OPEN INVITATION TO TENDER NO (12 /2018)
PU
10:17aEuro zone banks see rising loan demand, easing credit standards - ECB
RE
10:13aPLANTIC TECHNOLOGIES : Coles Plantic Joint Press Release
PU
10:11aSainsbury's sales growth outpaced by takeover target Asda - Kantar Worldpanel
RE
10:08aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Kia reveals upgraded Sportage with enhanced design and new...
PU
10:06aEuro zone business growth slowing as trade fears bite - PMIs
RE
10:03aEUROZONE : Flash Services PMI worse than estimates at 54.4
10:03aEUROZONE : Flash Manufacturing PMI better than estimates at 55.1
09:59aDAIMLER : German car and truck maker Daimler secures 11 billion euro credit line - source
RE
09:52aEurope will not give in to U.S. threats on trade - Germany
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil prices mixed as oversupply worries compete with U.S., Iran war of words
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
4AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
5ADECCO GROUP : ADECCO : Dutch staffing company Randstad's profits beat expectations

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.