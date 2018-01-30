Capgemini : Named Leader in Digital Services in Consumer Banking in Inaugural Everest Group PEAK MatrixTM

Capgemini
today announced that it has been named a “Leader” in Everest Group’s
inaugural PEAK MatrixTM2 on Digital Services in
Consumer Banking. In the Everest Group analysis on Consumer Banking,
Capgemini was recognized for its strong back-office modernization
capabilities, such as open banking architecture using APIs2
and microservices, robust thought leadership, and a proof of concept-led
approach using Accelerated Delivery Centers. The report also highlighted
its forward-looking ecosystem through co-innovation with FinTechs via
its Applied
Innovation Exchange (AIE) program.
“As consumers demand superior digital experiences, retail banks are
reorienting themselves as a lifestyle partner by collaborating with
FinTechs, moving to an open architecture, and delivering contextual
products and services,” said Ronak Doshi, Practice Director, Everest
Group. “Strong capabilities in API-based architecture, a POC-led
approach by its Accelerated Delivery Centers, and collaboration with
FinTechs have helped Capgemini secure its position as a Leader in
Everest Group’s inaugural assessment on Digital Services in Consumer
Banking PEAK MatrixTM Assessment 2018.”
Kartik Ramakrishnan, Head of Banking and Capital Markets for Capgemini,
said, “This recognition by Everest Group confirms that our vision for
the banking industry is on target. We pride ourselves on our digital
capabilities in banking, with innovative business transformation
solutions in cloud, customer experience, risk and compliance as well as
our deeply skilled global team. What is different this year is that not
only have we done a remarkable job delivering solutions, we have also
fully utilized our innovation centers to enable our clients to
collaborate with FinTechs. This recognition from Everest Group confirms
that the industry values our work and innovation capabilities.”
Everest Group analyzed the capabilities of 22 digital service providers
specific to consumer banking and categorized each provider to be a
Leader, Major Contender or Aspirant. The framework provides a
comparative assessment of service providers based on their vision,
capabilities, and market impact.
1 APIs refers to Application Programming Interfaces.
2
Everest Group’s PEAK MatrixTM is a composite index of a range
of distinct metrics related to a service provider’s scale, scope,
technology/domain expertise and innovation, delivery footprint, buyer
satisfaction, and resultant market success in the context of a given
outsourcing function.
