Capgemini : named a Leader for Digital Services in Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Capabilities by Everest Group

Capgemini
today announced that it has been named a “Leader” in Everest Group’s
inaugural PEAK Matrix™ for Digital Services in Property and Casualty
(P&C) Insurance. Capgemini achieved this recognition by demonstrating a
strong innovation engine through its network of Applied
Innovation Exchanges (AIEs), creating strong growth momentum
in the P&C insurance business, and making strategic acquisitions.
“Property and Casualty insurers are actively looking for strategic
vendors who can partner with them on their digital transformation
journeys, drive innovation, and enable them to shift their offerings’
focus from insuring loss to solutions that ensure pro-active
protection,” said Ronak Doshi, Practice Director, Everest Group.
“Significant market success reflected through the addition of multiple
new clients; strong use cases in the areas of mobility and core
modernization; enhanced digital customer experience services portfolio
owing to multiple acquisitions; and a strong innovation engine through
its network of Applied Innovation Exchanges (AIEs) have helped Capgemini
secure its position as a Leader in Everest Group’s inaugural analysis on
Digital Services in P&C insurance – Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment
2018.”
Shane Cassidy, Head of Insurance for Capgemini, said, “As the
insurance industry continues to experience disruption, we strive to stay
one step ahead through our approach to innovation and deep skill set in
business transformation. Digital services have become foundational work
for us, as we help our clients mature their digital approach. This
recognition from Everest Group validates that the industry values our
work and that we have vast experience in meeting the needs of the
insurance sector.”
Specifically, Everest Group recognized Capgemini’s strong innovation
engine through its networks of AIEs, the firm’s ability to focus on
collaboration with clients on applied innovation, the creation of new
business models, and research. The acquisitions of Idean,
Itelios,
and Farenheit
212 complemented Capgemini’s ability to offer digital customer
experience services. The firm’s deep design and implementation
capabilities also were commended.
Everest Group analyzed the various capabilities of 21 different leading
service providers for Digital Services in P&C Insurance and classified
them into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. The framework
provides a comparative assessment of service providers based on their
vision, capabilities, and market impact.
About Capgemini
A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital
transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address
the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of
cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage
and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to
realize their business ambitions through an array of services from
strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the
business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a
multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The
Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion.
Visit us at www.capgemini.com.
People matter, results count.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005040/en/