Capgemini : named a Leader for Digital Services in Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Capabilities by Everest Group

01/29/2018 | 08:31am CET

Strong innovation engine, strong momentum growth, and acquisitions highlighted in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix™ analysis

Capgemini today announced that it has been named a “Leader” in Everest Group’s inaugural PEAK Matrix™ for Digital Services in Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance. Capgemini achieved this recognition by demonstrating a strong innovation engine through its network of Applied Innovation Exchanges (AIEs), creating strong growth momentum in the P&C insurance business, and making strategic acquisitions.

“Property and Casualty insurers are actively looking for strategic vendors who can partner with them on their digital transformation journeys, drive innovation, and enable them to shift their offerings’ focus from insuring loss to solutions that ensure pro-active protection,” said Ronak Doshi, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Significant market success reflected through the addition of multiple new clients; strong use cases in the areas of mobility and core modernization; enhanced digital customer experience services portfolio owing to multiple acquisitions; and a strong innovation engine through its network of Applied Innovation Exchanges (AIEs) have helped Capgemini secure its position as a Leader in Everest Group’s inaugural analysis on Digital Services in P&C insurance – Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2018.”

Shane Cassidy, Head of Insurance for Capgemini, said, “As the insurance industry continues to experience disruption, we strive to stay one step ahead through our approach to innovation and deep skill set in business transformation. Digital services have become foundational work for us, as we help our clients mature their digital approach. This recognition from Everest Group validates that the industry values our work and that we have vast experience in meeting the needs of the insurance sector.”

Specifically, Everest Group recognized Capgemini’s strong innovation engine through its networks of AIEs, the firm’s ability to focus on collaboration with clients on applied innovation, the creation of new business models, and research. The acquisitions of Idean, Itelios, and Farenheit 212 complemented Capgemini’s ability to offer digital customer experience services. The firm’s deep design and implementation capabilities also were commended.

Everest Group analyzed the various capabilities of 21 different leading service providers for Digital Services in P&C Insurance and classified them into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. The framework provides a comparative assessment of service providers based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.


© Business Wire 2018
