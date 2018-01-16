Log in
Capilano Honey : Australian Honey Proudly Chemical Free

01/16/2018 | 04:49am CET

Capilano Honey is proud to announce that the results from Australia's National Residue Survey (NRS) have now been published, and the 100% compliance rate has reaffirmed that Australian honey remains one of the purest honeys on the planet.

The survey, conducted for 2016-17, tested a vast range of Australian honey samples for antibiotics, contaminants, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides, including one of the most controversial groups of pesticides, neonicotinoids. We are pleased to report none of the above-mentioned substances were detected in any of the samples tested.

According to BeeAware, 'this result is contrary to those published recently in Science (A worldwide survey of neonicotinoids in honey, Mitchell et al. 2017), which reported that five Australian honey samples contained at least one neonicotinoid. The neonicotinoids in question form part of the Australian annual honey residue testing, and in the 2016-17 report no neonicotinoids were detected.'

Capilano Honey's products must meet stringent quality testing standards set in place by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ) and, as part of our commitment to quality, we readily participate in the National Residue Survey (NRS) conducted by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA).

In addition to this, we have also proactively initiated testing for glyphosate in the honey we purchase. Honey is an extremely hard matrix to analyse and Capilano is working with international leaders in analytical science through laboratories in Europe and Australia to ensure honey supplied meets or exceeds all expected standards.

We are dedicated to safeguarding the future of the Australian honey industry, our thriving bee population and providing customers with a high quality, safe and great tasting product. As such, will continue to participate in and support all endeavours to ensure Australian honey remains one of the purest in the world.

Capilano Honey Limited published this content on 16 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 03:49:02 UTC.

