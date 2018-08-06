Log in
Capital Distribution :: Mandatory

08/06/2018 | 01:46am CEST

SGX:BTOU

0.850

-0.005

(-0.6%)

Capital Distribution :: Mandatory

BackAug 06, 2018

Announcement Title Capital Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 6, 2018 7:32
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG180806CAPDBMGF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 4
Financial Year End 31/12/2018
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/01/2018 TO 30/06/2018
Number of Days 181
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Manulife US REIT has announced the distribution of 2.53 cents (USD) per unit for the period from 01 January 2018 to 30 June 2018 which comprises two components: (a) distribution out of tax-exempt income of 1.25 cents (USD); and (b) distribution out of capital of 1.28 cents (USD). Please refer to the attached.
Taxation Conditions The capital component of the Distribution represents a return of capital to Unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes and is therefore not subject to Singapore income tax.
Taxation Conditions Unitholders who do not submit required U.S. tax forms completely and accurately will be subject to 30% withholding taxes on the Distribution. The U.S. tax forms are required to be reviewed and validated by the appointed processing agent by Friday, 7 September 2018 date.
Taxation Conditions To ensure the forms can be validated by 7 September 2018, Unitholders are reminded to submit the completed tax forms to Manulife US REIT Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, no less than seven (7) calendar days before the validation deadline of 7 September 2018.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 15/08/2018 17:00:00
Ex Date 13/08/2018
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Payment Type Tax Not Applicable
Gross Rate (per share) USD 0.0128
Net Rate (per share) USD 0.0128
Pay Date 27/09/2018
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 153,262 bytes)

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 23:45:03 UTC
