Capital Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title
Capital Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 6, 2018 7:32
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG180806CAPDBMGF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Jill Smith
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
4
Financial Year End
31/12/2018
Dividend/ Distribution Period
01/01/2018 TO 30/06/2018
Number of Days
181
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Manulife US REIT has announced the distribution of 2.53 cents (USD) per unit for the period from 01 January 2018 to 30 June 2018 which comprises two components: (a) distribution out of tax-exempt income of 1.25 cents (USD); and (b) distribution out of capital of 1.28 cents (USD). Please refer to the attached.
Taxation Conditions
The capital component of the Distribution represents a return of capital to Unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes and is therefore not subject to Singapore income tax.
Taxation Conditions
Unitholders who do not submit required U.S. tax forms completely and accurately will be subject to 30% withholding taxes on the Distribution. The U.S. tax forms are required to be reviewed and validated by the appointed processing agent by Friday, 7 September 2018 date.
Taxation Conditions
To ensure the forms can be validated by 7 September 2018, Unitholders are reminded to submit the completed tax forms to Manulife US REIT Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, no less than seven (7) calendar days before the validation deadline of 7 September 2018.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
15/08/2018 17:00:00
Ex Date
13/08/2018
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Payment Type
Tax Not Applicable
Gross Rate (per share)
USD 0.0128
Net Rate (per share)
USD 0.0128
Pay Date
27/09/2018
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities