Capital for Colleagues plc - Investment in TG Engineering Limited

15 March 2018

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

(‘Capital for Colleagues’ or the ‘Company’)

INVESTMENT IN TG ENGINEERING LIMITED

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business (‘EOB’) sector, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested GBP 600,000 in a new portfolio company, TG Engineering Limited (‘TGE’).

TGE, which operates from a 20,000 sq. ft factory in Ferndown, near Poole in Dorset, manufactures precision machined, extremely high tolerance, steel and aluminium components for use in the aerospace and scientific industries.

As part of a corporate re-structuring, Capital for Colleagues has made a loan of GBP 600,000 (the ‘TGE Loan’) to a company into which the business and assets of TGE are being transferred. On completion of the re-structuring, Capital for Colleagues will have a 35% interest in TGE, with the remaining shares held by the founders and managers of TGE (45%) and a newly established Employee Share Ownership Trust (20%).

The proceeds of the TGE Loan will be used to pay down existing debt within TGE and for general working capital purposes.

The Company’s joint venture, Castlefield Corporate Advisory Partners, was responsible for identifying the acquisition, advising Capital for Colleagues on the terms of its participation and managing the transaction to completion.

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.

The Company’s joint venture, Castlefield Corporate Advisory Partners, educates and assists companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

