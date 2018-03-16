Capstone Companies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

Capstone
Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a
designer of innovative LED lighting solutions including power failure
lighting, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and
full year 2017 financial results after the close of financial markets on
Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast, in which President
and Chief Executive Officer Stewart Wallach and Chief Financial Officer
Gerry McClinton will review the Company’s financial results, as well as
the Company’s strategy and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer
session.
Q4 and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call
Thursday, March 29, 2018
10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201)
689-8562
Internet webcast link available at: www.capstonecompaniesinc.com
A telephonic replay will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET the day of the
call until Thursday, April 5, 2018. To listen to the archived call, dial
(412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13674858. Alternatively,
the archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.capstonecompaniesinc.com,
along with a transcript once available.
About Capstone Companies, Inc.
Capstone Companies, Inc. is a designer of innovative LED lighting
solutions including power failure lighting, for consumers and
institutions. The Company’s products are sold under the Capstone Lighting®
and Hoover® HOME LED brands, to big box retailers, wholesale
clubs, and home improvement stores throughout North America and in
international markets. Capstone’s strategy is to utilize its low-cost
manufacturing base to provide high-quality consumer products to its
customers at a reasonable price, using primarily direct import
distribution.
Visit www.capstonecompaniesinc.com
for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com
for information on our current product offerings.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005041/en/