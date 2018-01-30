Cardamom Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their ‘Cardamom
Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and data in
this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors
influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing
models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability
matrix for the agro
commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down
the data and analysis behind the procurement of cardamom and acts as an
all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130005705/en/
Global Cardamom Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The global cardamom market is experiencing a growing buyer
preference for organic cardamom, food safety certifications, sustainable
sourcing, and incorporation of processing techniques to combat
microbiological contamination,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst A
Kowshik. “Also, the increasing disposable income and affordability of
consumers in APAC is expected to increase the consumption rate of
cardamom over the forecast period,” added Kowshik.
Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three
market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Cardamom
Market:
-
The increasing farming activity for organically-grown large cardamom
variety
-
Growing importance of sustainable sourcing of cardamom
-
The growing need for backward integration to ensure food safety
The increasing farming activity for organically-grown large cardamom
variety:
Farming activity for organic cardamom has significantly increased in key
producing countries due to growing global demand for organic products.
The farmers and governments in primary cardamom producing countries such
as India are increasingly focusing on cultivating large organic
cardamom; this is expected to increase the supply of large organic
cardamom from the second-largest cardamom producing country. Also, the
buyers in this market space can benefit from the growing supply of
organic cardamom to meet the demand for organic and clean-label products
from the food and beverage sector.
Growing importance of sustainable sourcing of cardamom:
Globally, the suppliers of cardamom are facing increasing sustainability
necessities from buyers as sustainability goals are becoming essential
for buyers. This has led to suppliers investing in certified cardamom,
still a niche market to prove compliance with sustainable sourcing, to
gain competitive advantage. Moreover, the increasing availability of
sustainably-sourced cardamom will aid buyers in achieving their
sustainability goals in end-products.
The growing need for backward integration to ensure food safety:
The demand for backward integration by suppliers in the cardamom
industry is increasing to constitute a safe supply chain for products.
Also, many suppliers are now focusing on practices such as Integrated
Pest Management to control farm practices and agricultural inputs to
produce the required quality in cardamom products. Backward integration
also ensures that the buyers will have better control of food safety at
various levels.
