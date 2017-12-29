Cardiovascular Outcomes Are the Focus of Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™, a Publication of The American Journal of Managed Care®

Some drugs to treat type 2 diabetes are now being marketed to prevent
heart attacks and strokes in high-risk patients, and new research may
lead to approvals for more patients to take them, according to the
current issue of Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™ (EBDM™),
a publication of The American Journal of Managed Care®.
The full issue can be found
here.
A decade ago, the FDA began requiring a new type of clinical trial, the
cardiovascular outcomes trial, to make sure diabetes and obesity drugs
were safe. In 2015, came a surprise—the sodium glucose co-transporter-2
(SGLT2) inhibitor empagliflozin (Jardiance) not only lowered blood sugar
levels, but also reduced the risk of heart attacks and cardiovascular
death. Since then, another SGLT2 inhibitor, canagliflozin (Invokana) was
found to have benefits, along with 2 drugs in the glucagon-like
peptide-1 (GLP-1) class.
The issue explores how these unexpected results have sent scientists
looking for new evidence about diabetes therapies, both in clinical
trials and in observational or “real world” studies. Additionally, the
issue covers how the cost of some therapies have made payers wary of
making them widely available. Articles include:
-
An interview with Eldrin F. Lewis, MD, MPH, FACC, of Brigham & Women’s
Hospital on how heart
failure is finally gaining attention as an endpoint in diabetes
drug trials.
-
A commentary by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey Chief
Medical Officer Thomas R. Graf, MD, about the new era of accountability
for pharma, using the example of evolocumab (Repatha), a PCSK9
inhibitor that treats high LDL cholesterol.
-
An interview with Matthew A. Cavender, MD, MPH, FACC, co-author of the CVD-REAL
trial, which gained attention earlier this year when it used
claims and health registry data to mirror results of cardiovascular
outcomes trials for SGLT2 inhibitors.
The need to balance cost considerations with the potential to prevent
major cardiovascular events in patients with diabetes points to the need
for personalized care. And precision medicine is coming to diabetes
management, writes EBDM™ Editor-in-Chief Robert A. Gabbay, MD,
PhD, FACP, who discusses results from Joslin Diabetes Center, where he
is chief medical officer. Just as EBDM™ headed to press,
Joslin scientists published a paper that found genetic links between
GLP-1 and cardiovascular mortality and may explain unexpected results
from the large ACCORD trial.
Recent results, Gabbay writes, “are of interest to payers, who are
interested in getting the right drugs to the right patients, and
who want proof that therapies can reduce costs in high-risk populations.”
