CareCloud :’s Breeze Patient Experience Platform Adds 760 Providers in First 90 Days

CareCloud’s partnership with First Data is accelerating a modern experience for medical groups and delivering over 3x return on investment for early adopter clients

CareCloud, the platform for high-growth medical groups, today released the first set of performance metrics on Breeze, the patient experience management (PXM) platform launched in October 2017 with strategic investor, First Data (NYSE: FDC). Breeze helps patients check-in, schedule appointments, and process payments natively on Clover® Stations, iOS or Android devices, or any computer — transforming the interaction between patient and practice.

Within the first three months of availability, more than 760 providers chose Breeze to modernize their front offices.

By providing a modern payment experience, Breeze is helping practices increase collection rates on patient balances by an average of 5 percent -- which represents a 3x return on investment in Breeze.

Breeze makes the front desk more efficient, which will free up over one million minutes of staff time annually across the early adopter clients -- time which staff can now use to assist physicians and support patients.

Patient fintech is now a crucial component in the quickly consumerizing medical landscape, with practices now receiving up to 40 percent of their revenue directly from patient out-of-pocket payments.

Led by sales of Breeze, during Q417 CareCloud realized its largest quarterly bookings in the company’s nine-years of cloud-based health IT leadership.

“Leading edge medical practices are investing in solutions that streamline patient experience and free up their staff to focus on activities that are central to patient care,” said CareCloud CEO Ken Comée. “By working with First Data to launch Breeze, we’re helping medical practices give patients easier and more convenient ways to engage and pay for their healthcare. We’re thrilled with the level of gains our clients already are seeing in staff productivity, practice revenue, and patient satisfaction and we look forward to continuously expanding the capabilities of Breeze to add value.”

To support its aggressive expansion plans for Breeze, CareCloud has brought on Greg Novak as vice president of channel sales to lead the company’s go-to-market expansion with First Data. He will focus on making Breeze available to the thousands of medical practices that use First Data’s Clover payments technology directly or through First Data’s channel partners.

Breeze is part of the company’s comprehensive health IT platform which has received numerous industry awards and recognitions, most recently being rated by KLAS as a top cloud-based provider of revenue cycle management services for ambulatory practices in 2017. The company’s highly flexible, customizable, and modern platform is enabling CareCloud to rapidly deploy new features to all of its clients in record time.

Among the first wave of new features to be released in 2018 Breeze will be allowing medical practices to personalize based on the specific needs of their patient population, including language preferences. Beginning in mid-February, Breeze will be available in Spanish for those patients who prefer to engage on health and personal issues in their native language.

“Patients are actually paying down against balances that they didn’t even know they had,” said Hanady Beydoun, Practice Administrator at Michigan’s Heart & Vascular Institute, an early Breeze adopter. “They might be putting down $20 against a $600 balance. But before Breeze, they didn’t even know they had balances.”

Medical practices are invited to learn more about Breeze online here, including taking a virtual product tour and reading about the impact of the patient experience technology at medical groups including Heart & Vascular Institute, a three location cardiology practice.

About CareCloud

CareCloud is the leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management, practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), patient experience management (PXM), and telemedicine solutions for high-performance medical groups. CareCloud helps clients increase profitability, streamline workflow and improve patient care nationwide. The company currently manages more than $4 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. To learn more about CareCloud, visit www.carecloud.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006592/en/