CareCloud :’s Breeze Patient Experience Platform Adds 760 Providers in First 90 Days

CareCloud, the platform for high-growth medical groups, today released
the first set of performance metrics on Breeze, the patient experience
management (PXM) platform launched
in October 2017 with strategic investor, First
Data (NYSE: FDC). Breeze
helps patients check-in, schedule appointments, and process payments
natively on Clover® Stations, iOS or Android devices, or any computer —
transforming the interaction between patient and practice.
-
Within the first three months of availability, more than 760 providers
chose Breeze to modernize their front offices.
-
By providing a modern payment experience, Breeze is helping practices
increase collection rates on patient balances by an average of 5
percent -- which represents a 3x return on investment in Breeze.
-
Breeze makes the front desk more efficient, which will free up over
one million minutes of staff time annually across the early adopter
clients -- time which staff can now use to assist physicians and
support patients.
-
Patient fintech is now a crucial component in the quickly
consumerizing medical landscape, with practices now receiving up to 40
percent of their revenue directly from patient out-of-pocket payments.
-
Led by sales of Breeze, during Q417 CareCloud realized its largest
quarterly bookings in the company’s nine-years of cloud-based health
IT leadership.
“Leading edge medical practices are investing in solutions that
streamline patient experience and free up their staff to focus on
activities that are central to patient care,” said CareCloud CEO Ken
Comée. “By working with First Data to launch Breeze, we’re helping
medical practices give patients easier and more convenient ways to
engage and pay for their healthcare. We’re thrilled with the level of
gains our clients already are seeing in staff productivity, practice
revenue, and patient satisfaction and we look forward to continuously
expanding the capabilities of Breeze to add value.”
To support its aggressive expansion plans for Breeze, CareCloud has
brought on Greg Novak as vice president of channel sales to lead the
company’s go-to-market expansion with First Data. He will focus on
making Breeze available to the thousands of medical practices that use
First Data’s Clover payments technology directly or through First Data’s
channel partners.
Breeze is part of the company’s comprehensive health IT platform which
has received numerous industry awards and recognitions, most recently
being rated by KLAS
as a top cloud-based provider of revenue cycle management services for
ambulatory practices in 2017. The company’s highly flexible,
customizable, and modern platform is enabling CareCloud to rapidly
deploy new features to all of its clients in record time.
Among the first wave of new features to be released in 2018 Breeze will
be allowing medical practices to personalize based on the specific needs
of their patient population, including language preferences. Beginning
in mid-February, Breeze will be available in Spanish for those patients
who prefer to engage on health and personal issues in their native
language.
“Patients are actually paying down against balances that they didn’t
even know they had,” said Hanady Beydoun, Practice Administrator at
Michigan’s Heart & Vascular Institute, an early Breeze adopter. “They
might be putting down $20 against a $600 balance. But before Breeze,
they didn’t even know they had balances.”
Medical practices are invited to learn more about Breeze online here,
including taking a virtual product tour and reading about the impact of
the patient experience technology at medical groups including Heart &
Vascular Institute, a three location cardiology practice.
About CareCloud
CareCloud is the leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle
management, practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR),
patient experience management (PXM), and telemedicine solutions for
high-performance medical groups. CareCloud helps clients increase
profitability, streamline workflow and improve patient care nationwide.
The company currently manages more than $4 billion in annualized
accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform.
To learn more about CareCloud, visit www.carecloud.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006592/en/