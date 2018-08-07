CareCloud :’s Breeze Shortlisted for International User Experience Design Award

Patient Experience Management Solution a Finalist for 2018 SaaS Awards

CareCloud, the platform for high-growth medical groups, announced today that its patient experience management platform, Breeze, is a finalist in the 2018 SaaS Awards Program in the category of Best UX/UI Design for a SaaS Product.

Launched in October 2017 with First Data, Breeze helps patients check-in, schedule appointments, shop for products and process payments natively on Clover® Stations, iOS or Android devices, or any computer — transforming the interaction between patients and their doctors. It achieves this through a modern, user-friendly experience that is unfortunately not typically found in healthcare settings today.

“CareCloud was founded on the principle that medical groups should have technology that makes healthcare tasks and transactions both simpler and more effective, while also delivering a beautiful user experience,” said Mike Cuesta, co-founder and vice president of marketing at CareCloud. “This recognition has special meaning for us because Breeze is helping our clients provide a superior experience to their patients.”

With awards for excellence and innovation in SaaS, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide. The SaaS Awards program is now in its third year of recognizing and celebrating innovation in software.

SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said, “In our third year promoting SaaS exclusively alongside its sister awards program, the long-running Cloud Awards, we have seen a huge variety of submissions from the US joining those from Canada, Europe, Australia and the East – from organizations whose turnovers rank the highest in the world, to innovative not-for-profits seeking to provide essential productivity tools to their users. All entrants demonstrated considerable commitment to innovation in software solutions, and to make the shortlist itself is a huge achievement. With such a concentrated level of success in the shortlist, our judges have a significant task ahead of them to arrive at our final award winners.”

Breeze is part of the company’s comprehensive health IT platform which has received numerous industry awards and recognitions, including being rated by KLAS as a top cloud-based provider of revenue cycle management services for ambulatory practices in 2017. Most recently, Breeze was a finalist for the Software Information Industry Association’s 2018 CODiE Award for the Best Healthcare Technology Solution.

The company’s highly flexible, customizable, and modern platform is enabling CareCloud to rapidly deploy new features to clients serving patients across a wide variety of specialty medical practices, both large and small, in record time. CareCloud’s other solutions within its integrated cloud-based platform have also received UI/UX awards in the past thanks to the innovative, modern, and easy-to-use experience they deliver.

To learn more about Breeze or to schedule a demo, contact CareCloud at [email protected], call 877.342.7517 or visit carecloud.com/breeze.

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 and the program will return in Spring 2019. Over 300 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2018-saas-shortlist/

About CareCloud

CareCloud is the leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-growth medical groups. CareCloud helps clients increase profitability, streamline workflow and improve patient care nationwide. The company currently manages more than $4.2 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. To learn more about CareCloud, visit www.carecloud.com.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

