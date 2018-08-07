CareCloud :’s Breeze Shortlisted for International User Experience Design Award

CareCloud, the platform for high-growth medical groups, announced today
that its patient experience management platform, Breeze, is a finalist
in the 2018 SaaS
Awards Program in the category of Best UX/UI Design for a SaaS
Product.
Launched
in October 2017 with First
Data, Breeze
helps patients check-in, schedule appointments, shop for products and
process payments natively on Clover® Stations, iOS or Android devices,
or any computer — transforming the interaction between patients and
their doctors. It achieves this through a modern, user-friendly
experience that is unfortunately not typically found in healthcare
settings today.
“CareCloud was founded on the principle that medical groups should have
technology that makes healthcare tasks and transactions both simpler and
more effective, while also delivering a beautiful user experience,” said
Mike Cuesta, co-founder and vice president of marketing at CareCloud.
“This recognition has special meaning for us because Breeze is helping
our clients provide a superior experience to their patients.”
With awards for excellence and innovation in SaaS, the Software-as-a-Service
Awards program accepts entries worldwide. The SaaS Awards program is
now in its third year of recognizing and celebrating innovation in
software.
SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said, “In our third
year promoting SaaS exclusively alongside its sister awards program, the
long-running Cloud Awards, we have seen a huge variety of submissions
from the US joining those from Canada, Europe, Australia and the East –
from organizations whose turnovers rank the highest in the world, to
innovative not-for-profits seeking to provide essential productivity
tools to their users. All entrants demonstrated considerable commitment
to innovation in software solutions, and to make the shortlist itself is
a huge achievement. With such a concentrated level of success in the
shortlist, our judges have a significant task ahead of them to arrive at
our final award winners.”
Breeze is part of the company’s comprehensive health IT platform which
has received numerous industry awards and recognitions, including being
rated by KLAS
as a top cloud-based provider of revenue cycle management services for
ambulatory practices in 2017. Most recently, Breeze was a finalist for
the Software Information Industry Association’s 2018 CODiE Award for the
Best Healthcare Technology Solution.
The company’s highly flexible, customizable, and modern platform is
enabling CareCloud to rapidly deploy new features to clients serving
patients across a wide variety of specialty medical practices, both
large and small, in record time. CareCloud’s other solutions within its
integrated cloud-based platform have also received UI/UX awards in the
past thanks to the innovative, modern, and easy-to-use experience they
deliver.
To learn more about Breeze or to schedule a demo, contact CareCloud at [email protected],
call 877.342.7517 or visit carecloud.com/breeze.
Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 28, 2018
and the program will return in Spring 2019. Over 300 organizations
entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada,
Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist,
please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2018-saas-shortlist/
About CareCloud
CareCloud is the leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle
management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record
(EHR), and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-growth
medical groups. CareCloud helps clients increase profitability,
streamline workflow and improve patient care nationwide. The company
currently manages more than $4.2 billion in annualized accounts
receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. To learn
more about CareCloud, visit
www.carecloud.com.
About the SaaS Awards
The SaaS
Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in
2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation
in software solutions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005661/en/