CarePayment : Achieves Record Growth One Year After Moving Headquarters to Nashville

CarePayment, a leading patient financial engagement company that
partners with healthcare organizations to offer zero interest payment
programs to patients, announced today it has achieved fifty percent
growth during the company’s first year headquartered in Nashville, a
result of 15 new provider partnerships and continued growth within its
existing customer base.
CarePayment’s new partners reflect a diverse range of provider types
looking to offer patients affordable payment options, including a major
national health system, multiple regional hospitals and health systems,
a leading home medical equipment provider, and a clinical laboratory
company.
As a result of this historic growth, the number of patients served by
CarePayment has increased to 3.3 million, up from 2.2 million just one
year ago, and is expected to increase substantially in 2018 as newer
customers fully implement.
In anticipation of continued strong growth this year, CarePayment also
secured $115 million in new financial backing to further enhance its
ability to offer healthcare providers a patient-friendly solution to
rising bad debt.
“It is a tumultuous time in healthcare for providers and patients,
filled with legislative uncertainty and consumer trepidation about
rising out-of-pocket healthcare costs,” said Craig Hodges, Chief
Executive Officer of CarePayment. “Providers are realizing that if they
want to get paid what they are owed for the care they provide, they have
to make it easier for patients to pay for their services. CarePayment is
privileged to work with healthcare organizations that recognize
first-class clinical care can only be achieved if patients feel
confident they can manage their medical expenses without fear of
bankruptcy or having to choose between food on the table or needed
healthcare.”
2017 marked several notable changes for CarePayment. The company moved
its headquarters from Portland, Ore. to Nashville, and added two
additional seasoned healthcare executives to the leadership team. With
plans to hire additional team members in 2018, the company also signed a
new long-term lease agreement for office space in the Green Hills area
in Nashville.
“It is an exciting time for CarePayment and we could not be more pleased
with the momentum we’ve built this year,” said Ed Caldwell, Chief
Revenue Officer of CarePayment. “None of this growth would have been
possible without the incredible teams in Nashville and Portland and
their work to help healthcare providers offer patients much-needed
options and flexibility when paying medical bills.”
Since its founding in 2004, CarePayment has partnered with organizations
across the healthcare industry to establish 0% APR payment programs that
allow people to pay their medical expenses over time with low monthly
payments and no credit bureau reporting. The company has helped more
than 1 million people establish payment plans through the financing
solutions it offers to hospitals, physician practices, and equipment and
service providers nationwide.
About CarePayment
CarePayment is a patient financial engagement company that accelerates
providers' transition to the new consumer-driven healthcare market.
Powered by advanced technology and analytics, our innovative patient
financing solutions improve patient satisfaction and loyalty while
delivering superior financial results. By partnering with healthcare
providers to make affordable financial options available, CarePayment
helps patients get the care they need, when they need it, while
protecting the financial health of provider organizations so they
can continue to offer valuable care to the community. CarePayment’s
patient-friendly financing is compliant with applicable state and
federal consumer credit laws, requires no application, and is supported
by a friendly US-based customer service staff. Accounts for the program
are issued by Republic Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC. Find more
information at www.carepayment.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006068/en/